Local Volunteers Launch Survey to Improve Havant Town Centre Experience

A grassroots initiative led by local residents and businesses in Havant is gathering feedback from Havant’s community and visitors to understand their views on the town centre. With over 200 responses so far, the organisers seek more input to listen and learn.

A group of dedicated local volunteers from Havant, including residents and business owners, have launched a survey to gather feedback on the experience of visiting Havant Town Centre. The initiative, which is entirely grassroots led and designed and therefore benefits from being an independent fact find initiative, aims to understand the priorities and concerns of the community and visitors.

In its first week, the survey has attracted more than 200 responses, but the organisers are keen to hear from more people to ensure the results are as diverse and representative as possible. The survey is quick, taking just five minutes to complete, and crucially, it does not ask for any personal information.

One of the volunteer organisers said: “This is very much a listening exercise. We’re at the discovery stage, trying to understand what residents and visitors value most and where improvements could be made. We don’t have a set plan for the next steps yet; right now, it’s all about learning from the feedback.”

Havant Town Centre visitors survey QR code

The group noted that while they’ve received a good number of responses, only 8% have come from individuals aged 18-34. They are encouraging anyone who reads this and has connections to this age group, such as children or grandchildren, to share the survey link or QR code with them and ask them to pass it along to their peers. However, the organisers are clear that the survey is open to anyone aged 18 and above, regardless of age group.

“This isn’t just about one demographic,” the spokesperson explained. “We want to hear from everyone who has a stake in Havant Town Centre, whether they live here, work here, or simply visit regularly.”

The results will help the volunteers understand the community’s perspectives, and while they are not yet sure what they’ll do next with the findings, they are committed to listening and learning from what residents and visitors have to say.

To have your say, visit https://topkc.typeform.com/htcc1 or scan the QR code. Your input could help shape the future of Havant Town Centre.