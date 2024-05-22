Locals called on to enter competition to name Chichester's newest retirement community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local creative thinkers in and around Chichester are being invited to “put their own stamp on part of the city’s future history” by entering a competition to name its newest retirement community and be in with the chance of winning a cash prize.

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, is challenging locals to come up with a name for its forthcoming Retirement Living development on land at Shopwyke Lakes, which will comprise a stylish collection of one and two-bedroom apartments exclusively designed for the over 60s.

The winner of the What’s in a Name? competition will receive a cash prize of £200 and see the winning suggested name being put forward as a potential contender for what the development will be called when it opens.

To be in with a chance of naming McCarthy Stone's new Chichester development and winning £200, simply email [email protected] with your proposed development name and the reason behind it. Please include your name and contact details in the email and add ‘Chichester, Shopwyke Lakes naming competition’ in the email subject header. The competition is open to people of all ages from the local and surrounding areas, and the deadline for entries is 31st May 2024.

Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: "Our latest development in Chichester will offer a unique opportunity for retirees to continue enjoying an independent and active lifestyle within a vibrant community, and so we are eager to find a suitable name that reinforces this.

“We are looking for a name which will really represent the local community, and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks to paying homage to the city’s Roman heritage. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to put their own stamp on this new addition to the area and we can’t wait to see their suggestions.”

With planning permission now approved, work will commence in spring 2026 to transform the site which will help to meet the housing need for elderly people in the local area, whilst freeing up other properties in the process. Once complete, the development will offer contemporary, low-maintenance retirement apartments that each pair intelligent, ergonomic design with stylish décor and energy-efficient features, along with superb communal facilities, including a spacious lounge for regular social meetups and a well-maintained garden.

A House Manager will be on-site during office hours to take care of the day-to-day running of the development, while 24-hour emergency call points, a secure entry system, and intruder alarms will provide added peace-of-mind.

More than 9 out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, meaning it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.