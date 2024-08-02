Locals flock to artificial beach at popular tourist attraction

4 Kingdoms Adventure Park in Hampshire are reporting a surge in visitor numbers to their artificial beach attraction, with many customers reporting that they have travelled to the park due to the higher standards of cleanliness compared to popular south coast beaches.

The hassle of early starts, traffic jams, and parking woes are typically associated with a day trip to the beach. In recent months, concerns about water companies being allowed to pump untreated sewage into the UK's rivers and surrounding seas has set alarm bells ringing amongst beachgoers.

The artificial beach consists of 510 tonnes of washed sand and during the recent heatwave, the attraction has resembled traditional summer beach scenes from Bournemouth and Brighton. Couples sit on deckchairs, whilst children enjoy building sandcastles and digging moats or cooling off in refreshing splash pools or on a Giant Slip-Slide.

510 tonnes of cleaned sand were used in creating 'The Beach' at 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park

“We are thrilled that we can give our guests the ultimate beach experience right here in Hampshire,” said Darren Lamb, Owner at 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park. “The Beach at 4 Kingdoms is guaranteed to be a memorable day out for families, offering the perfect blend of excitement and relaxation without a trip to the coast. Families are consistently reporting to us how much cleaner the beach is here compared to traditional seaside hotspots. We are hearing anecdotes on a daily basis about the concern that people have about water quality in rivers and oceans, and ultimately they are opting to come here knowing that they aren’t going to come in to contact with any sewage in the water or litter on the beach.”

The Beach at 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park is open every day from 11 AM to 4 PM during the summer holidays and is included in the park’s overall admission fee. The park opened in 2012 and currently offers a wide range of activities and experiences for visitors of all ages and is also home to the UK’s largest indoor Christmas attraction.