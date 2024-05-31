Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress attend chess tournament prize giving at Portsmouth High School

By Lucinda WebbContributor
Published 31st May 2024, 10:31 BST
Congratulations to the prize winners of the Sir William Dupree and Phyllis Loe Chess Tournament

The prize winners received their awards from The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Councillor Jason Fazackarley and Helen Mitchell. The tournament is designed for the encouragement of chess playing for your people in and around Portsmouth.

The prize giving ceremony was held at Portsmouth High Prep School and attended by families and friends of the winners. Members of the Fareham Chess Club received a number of awards.

Congratulations to everyone who took part and supported our young chess players and thanks to The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation who sponsor the event.

