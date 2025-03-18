Loving home sought for five-year-old Freddy

Adopt South, the partnership Regional Adoption Agency for Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Southampton local authorities, is seeking a forever family for an active and affectionate five-year-old little boy, who wants to learn to ride his two wheeled bike and know everything he can about trucks and cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddy* is an early riser. After a full night’s sleep, he starts his day around 6.30am where he is happy to sit in his room, reading or playing with his toys. His foster family will say good morning and help him get his clothes ready for the day. Freddy will then get himself dressed and head downstairs for breakfast. He especially likes eggs on toast, pancakes and a glass of chocolate milk. Freddy loves all different types of food, from Spaghetti Bolognese to the foster family’s curry. He will eat all types of fruit, but he is not so keen on veggies on his plate. However, disguised in a mealtime dish, he is happy to eat them and finish his meal.

Keen to get to school, Freddy will brush his teeth and then put his coat on, ready to go out the front door. He finds it funny when he gets his shoes the wrong way round before he leaves the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddy is a popular child in school. He has many friends in his class and loves to play outside in the playground. He loves sensory experiences such as stamping his feet in muddy puddles and really enjoys his forest school experiences, gathering logs and helping to get everything ready for the woodfire the teachers organise.

Freddy is practising his reading

Out and about, Freddy likes to visit the park, the local activity farm or just playing in the garden. He really likes the foster family visits to the promenade at the seaside, racing fast on his scooter with the wind blowing in his face. When everyone stops to take a look at the sea, he will slow down and turn around to join the foster family walking their dog. He will find the telescope at the beachfront and peer through the lens to find the land ahead. Then he will head to the seashore and challenge himself on how far he can throw a stone into the sea. He is learning to cycle on his bike with his stabilizers, but he is determined to get his balance, so he can cycle without them. He is an inquisitive little boy, expressing what he sees and feels, as well as asking questions.

Sometimes it can be difficult to understand Freddy as his speech is behind for his age. He now has regular speech therapy sessions, and his foster family support his learning with lots of practice reading books and saying words out loud. His speech has improved as Freddy is very motivated to be able to speak like the other children in his class. He can get frustrated when he can’t achieve what he has set his mind on.

Says his foster carer, ‘Freddy is such a lovely little boy. He gets on very well with my children who are both under 11 years old. I also have older children, and Freddy loves it when they visit. He knows what he wants.When we took him to Cornwall on holiday, he saw a fast car. Now he knows it’s a Lamborghini; he’s told us that this is what he is going to have one day. He aspires to things he sees and will explain to you how he feels.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a full day at school, Freddy will concentrate and build something with his Lego set or play a game. He might have a milky drink after his dinner, and then he will head upstairs to bed. He will brush his teeth and put on his pyjamas. His foster carer will read a few books to him, before Freddy settles into a deep sleep ready for the next day.

Five year old Freddy loves going to the beach and counting shells

Adopt South has produced a sensitive film about Freddy**, which you can view on their website. You will see Freddy zooming about on his scooter as well as hear him learning to sound words with one of his foster carers.

Says Rachel Reynolds, Head of Adopt South, ‘Freddy is such a positive, determined little boy who likes the company of other people around him. He is good with children his own age and likes to play games and laugh with the adult members of the foster family. Freddy understands that those supporting him are helping to find him a new family where he can grow up and continue to thrive. He is eager to hear any news on who his new family could be.

‘We are looking to find a family life for Freddy where his parent(s) will be able to give him the time and attention he needs to continue developing as well as supporting his interests. Freddy would benefit from a family that can encourage and help him practice reading and how to sound words, as well as his love for learning new things and outdoor activities.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adopt South welcomes conversations with people from all backgrounds of any age over 21 years old, including individuals who are single living with extended family, LGBTQ+ and those who already have children. You can call our dedicated team on 0300 3000 011, use our online formto call you back, or visit our websiteto find out more about Freddy.

Freddy is a five year old little boy who needs a forever family

All Adopt South families have access to ongoing free advice, workshops and social events for their children up to the age of 21 years (25 years with an EHCP). There is also a community across our region of adopter families who include those going through the adoption process and opportunities to meet other families with adopted children.

*To protect the child’s identity, Freddy is not his real name.

**Freddy and his foster family’s faces have been obscured