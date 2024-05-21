Lower energy costs with Solar Power

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sunny weather and longer days are a great source of natural renewable energy for your home. But did you know that solar can generate power even on a cloudy day? This makes it a great investment for your home as typically solar panels are guaranteed for up to 25 years and can provide up to 70% energy saving costs.

Based near Portsmouth, Enhance Power Ltd is helping homes in the area benefit from renewable energy with their solar and battery installation service.

How do solar panels work?

During daylight, solar photovoltaic cells convert energy from light into direct current (DC) electricity. This is then fed into an inverter where it’s converted into alternating current (AC) which is what you will use to power your home.

Roof Integrated Solar Panels

Solar panels generate the most energy on a sunny day but will still work when it is overcast so they can be used throughout the year. You can also maximise your renewable energy usage with the addition of a battery storage system.

Solar can also be connected to your electric vehicle charger and there are options to help you heat your hot water too.

What choices are there for solar?

Home owners can benefit from roof integrated solar panels or have them installed on top of your roofing tiles. The process is swift and as soon as you’re connected you can start generating your own energy.

On Roof Solar Panels

Roof integrated solar panels are a weather proof solution that’s added flush with your roof, replacing the roof tiles for a more streamlined look. This makes them a popular choice when you’re undertaking roof maintenance.

How many solar panels do I need?

The number of panels you will need will depend on your energy usage, the number of people in your home, and the size and direction of your roof. The more panels installed, the more energy you will be able to generate for your home. Generally speaking, a mid-sized family home will require a 3.68kW system, which typically equates to 10-16 panels.

As part of the quotation process, Enhance Power will survey your home and provide detailed calculations based on your needs as well as a design for your property. Take a look at other Frequently Asked Questions for more information on getting solar panels added to your home.

Hampshire is one of the best places for Solar

The good news for Hampshire based home owners is that Portsmouth is one of the sunniest places in England with an average of 1772 hours of sunshine. Southampton is not far behind, placed in 8th place with 1706 hours on average each year. As a county, Hampshire receives 26% more annual sun than the England average – that’s a solar generating opportunity not to be missed!

Store and save even more

A home battery storage system is a great way to become even more energy independent as it enables you to store solar energy generated to use it at a time that suits you, for example at night. You can use your home battery for powering up your electric vehicle, heating your water and use the manufacturers app to monitor your storage and usage.

Excess energy can also be sold back to the grid using the Smart Export Guarantee scheme. This is a government backed export tariff that energy providers pay you for the energy you sell them.

What to look for in a solar installer

Appointing a contractor that is MCS accredited is a must when getting solar panels installed. MCS defines and maintains the standards for low-carbon energy technology products and is a mark of quality, demonstrating adherence to recognised industry standards and competency. Enhance Power is MCS accredited and is also a NICEIC member. As qualified electricians, they’re able to certify your installation and complete all electrical work required to connect your solar panels to your electricity supply.