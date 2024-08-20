Luxury Hampshire housewares company sees four of its brands shortlisted in leading industry awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire-based housewares company has seen four of its distinguished brands shortlisted as finalists across three categories in one of the UK’s leading houseware awards.

DK Household Brands, based in Farnborough, will see its Swiss kitchen gadgets and tools brand Zyliss, premium UK kitchenware brand Cole & Mason, kitchen gadget brand Culinare, and authentic Asian cookware brand Ken Hom Wok, appear as finalists in the Excellence in Housewares Awards 2024.

Cole & Mason were shortlisted in the ‘Top Tool or Gadget’ category and ‘The Icon Award’ category for its London Mill and 505 Salt & Pepper Mills respectively. While Zyliss was also shortlisted in the ‘Top Tool or Gadget’ category for its Gourmet Drum Grater, and the ‘Eco Award’ for its Zyliss Utensils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also shortlisted in ‘The Icon Award’ category was Culinare’s Magican can opener and the Ken Hom Wok – cookware inspired by the namesake celebrity chef.

Screenshot

Commenting on being shortlisted, Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland for DK Household Brands, said: “We are proud to see six products from four of our houseware brands shortlisted across a variety of award categories in such a prestigious industry award. DK Household Brands is dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality products driven by a commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, and we’re delighted to see that be recognised.”

The finalists were chosen as a result of each entry being carefully scrutinised by a judging panel consisting of esteemed retail buyers, each of whom cast their votes across the categories.

The panel included buyers from John Lewis, Tesco, Harrods, Next, TK Maxx, Robert Dyas, Harts of Stur, Salamander Cookshop, Potters Cookshop, Divertimenti, Currys, Lawsons, Morleys, Garsons, Trevor Mottram, Borough Kitchen, Aldiss, and a full slate of specialist independent retailers from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the awards will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on Wednesday 2nd October.

Heidi added: “We’re looking forward to an enjoyable evening where we’ll be up against some amazing houseware products, and I’d just like to thank all those who have supported our brands.”

For more information about DK Household Brands, please visit www.dkhouseholdbrands.com