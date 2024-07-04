Make 2024 a year of growth: sign up for Venturefest South’s new Business Growth Series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Business leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across the South are invited to register for Venturefest South’s dynamic VFS Rumble Business Growth Series, starting on 18th July with ‘Shaping Your Plans for Business Growth’.

Venturefest South, the fastest-growing innovation and business growth programme in the South, has launched this special series of three Rumble Events ahead of the #VFS24: Festival of Innovation showcase event, to be held on 14th November at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton. Rumble Event participants will receive indispensable support and inspiration from industry leaders to take their businesses to the next level. The inaugural event at the University of Southampton Science Park will focus on developing robust business growth plans with strategic insights and practical tools. The VFS Rumble Business Growth Series is backed by an impressive line-up of the South’s collaborators, including Openshaw & Co., Blake Morgan, Carswell Gould, British Business Bank, and other VFS Partners, and will be tailored to deliver impactful business growth. Designed for a wide range of businesses, from large-scale established companies seeking their next strategic move to scaling businesses looking to implement their plans, the VFS Rumble Business Growth Series will allow participants to refine their businesses, sharpen their processes, gain inspiration and collaborate with like-minded professionals. Shaping Plans for Business Growth: 1 of 3 in the VFS Business Growth Series Date: July 18th, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00PM Location: Future Towns Innovation Hub, Southampton Tickets: Zero Cost Funded Tickets limited to the first 50 people, then £20 thereafter What to Expect

Hear from keynote speaker Kyle Stewart from Watercress Research who will share stories from the frontline of developing his innovation-led business.

Interactive panel and Q&A session where delegates can ask questions to VFS partners from Blake Morgan, British Business Bank, Carswell Gould and Openshaw & Co. covering key growth levers, including funding, marketing, IP protection and legal advice.

Networking and one-to-one conversations with the VFS partners and experts who are on hand to help you develop your business.