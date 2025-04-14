Making waves – Horndean care home residents living with dementia take to the pool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Horndean care home residents recently made a splash by testing the water at their local swimming pool.

Hilda Reynolds and Jean Hill, residents at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, were overjoyed when the team organised for them to visit Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea for some refreshing exercise.

89-year-old former swimming coach Hilda lives with dementia and also struggles with hip pain, while Jean, 68, lives with dementia and brain injury following a stroke. Both ladies requested to go swimming as part of Pear Tree Court’s ‘Wishing Tree’ initiative, which allows residents to put forward ideas for new hobbies they’d like to try, places they’d like to visit and activities or passions they’d like to reconnect with.

For those living with dementia, swimming can help promote self-esteem, self-confidence and general wellbeing. The sensation of floating or being in water can also be relaxing and calming.

Pictured L-R Jean Hill, Pear Tree Court team members Jane Haynes and Eilish Bowles, and Hilda Reynolds at Mountbatten Centre

On the day, Hilda and Jean laughed and splashed around as they enjoyed their time in the pool.

Eilish Bowles, Lifestyle Co-ordinator at Pear Tree Court, said: “Hilda used to be a swimming coach back in the day, so this brought back so many memories for her. It was like she never left the pool, and we struggled to get her out again as she was having such great fun.

“Jean Loves Disney so we thought it was a good idea to get her a Minnie Mouse swimming costume, which made her day.”

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, added: “When Hilda and Jean shared with the team at Pear Tree Court that they wanted to try swimming, we were eager to make it happen.

“We understand how important it is to support residents to pursue activities they are interested in, and the Wishing Tree initiative was a great way to help Hilda and Jean relax and unwind with some refreshing exercise.

“Exercise is so important, especially for those living with dementia, as it helps to stimulate cognitive function and improve sleep, as well as lifting self-esteem and mood.

“It was wonderful to see them having such a good time splashing around in the water, and even better to see how relaxed they were after their swim!”

Pear Tree Court is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

For more information, call Customer Relations Manager John Mataruse on 023 9298 6773, email [email protected], or visit careuk.com/pear-tree-court