Man completes epic 366 consecutive day running challenge covering 2,920km

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Simon Williamson has reached the end of his year-long herculean running challenge which saw him run with a different person, every day for a whole year, and raise more than £15,000 for charity in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 366 days, Simon completed his mission to raise £15,000 for Parkinson’s UK. He crossed the finish line, with his wife, on New Year’s Eve, in front of his cheering family and friends after covering a total of 2,920km, the equivalent of running from Southampton to Istanbul.

Simon’s mission began on 1 January 2024 by pushing his mother, Rosemary – who suffers from Parkinson’s disease – 5 kilometres in her wheelchair in Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since spent every day running a mixture of 5km, 10km, half and full marathon distances with someone new – spreading awareness of the power of running, community, and the health benefits of constant movement.

Simon at the finish line after completing his challenge.

In total, Simon has racked up 301 hours and 45 minutes of running over the year. He has had a total elevation gain of 30,036m, more than three times the height of Mount Everest.

Simon Williamson said: “It’s a fantastic feeling to have finished the challenge after many highs and a few lows during the year. I’ve been astonished by how much goodwill there is around running. It’s such a healthy habit. We all need to move as much as we can, and there is a wonderful community out there trying to make that happen.

“My mother was always such a hard-working and active person and Parkinson’s continues to take a lot from her. I did this for her – to raise awareness of a debilitating condition and give something back to a charity doing vital work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My message is simple: Keep running as long as you can. If I can inspire just one person to take up this healthy habit I’ll have achieved my mission.

Simon celebrating finishing his challenge

“It was wonderful to cross the finish line with my wife who has been very supportive of the challenge which has seen me travel around the country to run with some inspiring and interesting people.”

Simon, who works as a director for DCBL, began running regularly just over 10 years ago, in 2013. He set a personal target of running 100 marathons in 10 years and raising £15,000. He completed the challenge instead in eight years and reached his fundraising target for Parkinson’s UK.

In total he has now completed 120 official marathons, and during his journey, Simon realised the power of running not just to highlight important causes, but also for its ability to bring people together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, he started a new campaign to run with a new person each day, snapping photos with the friends, family members, strangers and celebrities who have joined him for his daily exercise. Simon set out to raise a further £15,000 - £30,000 in total – over the calendar year and has exceeded his target, which currently sits at £32,000.

Simon Williamson completes his 366 day running challenge

Simon has been joined by the likes of Jimmy Adams the ex-Hampshire cricketer, Adam Holland the Guinness World Record holder for completing 10 marathons in 10 days in the fastest aggregate time, and Steve Edwards, the world record holder for running 1000 official marathons in the fastest average finish time.

Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive of Parkinson’s UK has taken part in the 366-day challenge, and members of Simon’s local running club The Romsey Road Runners have “tagged in” for several runs, as well as players at Widnes Vikings Rugby League Club.

Simon will also be hosting an end of challenge celebration and fundraiser at The Grand, Southampton, on Friday 17 January 2025 welcoming back his 300+ running partners.

You can still donate to the #syrun365 Just Giving page - fundraising on Parkinson’s UK – online.