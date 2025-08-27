March for Men With Kev achieves charitable status

The Trustees of March For Men With Kev (MFMWK) are thrilled to announce it has been granted charitable status by the Charity Commission.

This significant milestone will enable the organisation to expand and further its mission:

“To raise awareness of prostate cancer, focusing on early diagnosis and raising funds for other charities that carry out research, testing and support for those diagnosed with prostate cancer"

The Board of Trustees are absolutely over the moon to have achieved charitable status. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers and will allow us to reach even more people to raise awareness.

Campaign poster detailing the March for Men with Kev taking place on Sunday 14th September.

As a registered charity, MFMWK will be able to access new funding opportunities, including grants and donations, and will be eligible for tax relief. These benefits will enable the organisation to further promote the importance of early testing for prostate cancer and raise funds for our selected charities. This year our chosen charities are:

Prostate Cancer UK https://prostratecanceruk.org/

PCaSO https://pcaso.org/

The Rosemary Foundation https://rosemary-foundation.org.uk/

Kevan Birkett on one of his many walks to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK despite his own terminal diagnosis.

MFMWK is seeking support to continue its vital work. To learn more about the organisation or to make a donation, please visit our website on - www.marchformenwithkev.co.uk or email us on [email protected]. Our website gives all information required on how to sign up to this year’s March For Men With Kev Event, which is being held on Sunday 14th September 2025. Details are also given below.

About March For Men With Kev:

When our dear friend, husband and father, Kevan Birkett was 57, he started experiencing persistent neck and shoulder pain – something he put down to years of hard work as a painter and decorator. Concerned, he booked a doctor’s appointment on 29 November 2021. Just two days later he received the devasting news that he had prostate cancer.

Throughout his illness, Kevan remained determined to make a difference. Often seen walking around Petersfield — sometimes with bright blue hair — he worked tirelessly to raise awareness, urging men to know the signs and get checked early. His message was simple but powerful: early action saves lives. Prostate cancer can be treated or controlled if it’s caught soon enough.

Kevan Birkett who passed away following a brave battle against prostate cancer in May 2023.

Kev’s PSA was over 300 at the time of diagnosis, which unfortunately meant the prostate cancer was already advanced—something we were completely unaware of at the time. It is therefore extremely important to get tested even without any symptoms.

Today, we march to honour Kevan’s memory and continue the important work he started.

Registration is open for 2025 ‘March for Men with Kev’

Raising Awareness and Funds for Prostate Cancer in Honour of Kevan Birkett

PETERSFIELD - The organisers of March for Men with Kev are proud to announce that registration is open for this year’s walk, taking place on Sunday 14th September 2025 in Petersfield Square. Now in its third year, the event continues to grow in strength and spirit, uniting the community to honour the life and legacy of Kevan Birkett, who lost his battle with prostate cancer but inspired many to take action.

The March for Men with Kev began in September 2023, started by a group of Kevan’s friends and family who had marched alongside him in London. Since then, the event has raised nearly £25,000 for Prostate Cancer UK and PCaSO (Prostate Cancer Support Organisation).

This year, the walk will also support The Rosemary Foundation, a local hospice-at-home service that provides compassionate end-of-life care.

Event Details:

· Date: Sunday 14th September 2025

· Location: Petersfield Square

· Time: Registration from 10:00 am, Walk starts at 10:45 am

· Distances: 2.5K, 5K, and 10K routes (all flat and accessible)

· Cost: £5 per adult (includes Prostate Cancer UK t-shirt if needed); Free for children and dogs!

Whether you’re walking in memory of someone, supporting a loved one, or raising awareness for men’s health, this event is a powerful opportunity to stand together.

Why It Matters:

· Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men.

· Over 52,000 men are diagnosed every year in the UK.

· 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

· One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer.

How to Get Involved:

· Register Now: Visit our Eventbrite page to secure your spot.

· Be a Static Marshal: Cheer on walkers and help guide the route — just 3 hours of your time can make a big impact.

· Donate a Prize: Contribute to our Tree of Prizes fundraiser — email [email protected]

· Make a Donation: Can’t attend? Donate online or scan the QR code available on our social media pages.

Let’s March Together

“This event isn’t just a walk — it’s a movement. A celebration of community. A tribute to Kev,” said co-organiser and son Liam Birkett.

“Let’s march for our fathers, brothers, husbands, sons, and friends. Let’s march for Kev.”

Follow us:

Facebook & Instagram: March For Men with Kev

Hashtags: #MarchForMenwithKev #MarchForMen #ProstateCancer

Let’s step up, speak out, and make a difference — together.

March for Men With Kev

1 Viceroy Court, Bedford Road, Petersfield, Hampshire GU32 3LJ

Registered as a Charity in England under Charity number 1214157

www.marchformenwithkev.co.uk