Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024 welcomes exceptional support from sector

The Maritime UK Solent Awards enters its third year with strong support from leading maritime businesses in the Solent.

The Awards boast 13 categories celebrating every aspect of the region’s maritime industry – from new and emerging talent, those demonstrating cutting-edge innovation and the people that have created an invaluable legacy. Of these categories, only four are still available for sponsoring – International Partner of the Year, Start-up of the Year, Apprentice or Cadet of the Year, and Large Business of the Year. In addition, the Awards offer a Headline Sponsorship opportunity this year to share the spotlight of the most prestigious event in the Solent’s maritime calendar. Maritime Legacy category sponsor Solent Stevedores has pledged support for the Awards for three consecutive years, stating a range of positive opportunities as a result of their involvement. Clive Thomas, Commercial Director at Solent Stevedores, said: “We are thrilled to continue our support for the Maritime UK Solent Awards. Becoming a sponsor has positively impacted our business further, raising our own profile across the industry, opening doors and opportunities for us to learn and strengthen our ongoing improvements. “We have committed our support to the Maritime UK Solent Awards since its inception in 2022. It was important for us to support the Maritime Legacy category, recognising the exceptional level of expertise and skill that exists in the Solent region and the support those nominated provide for the next generation coming through.” The 2023 Awards attracted around 100 award applications and the event was attended by over 300 leaders and experts in the Solent’s maritime industry. Anne-Marie Mountifield, Maritime UK Solent Chair, said: “The Maritime UK Solent Awards has become a highlight of the industry’s calendar over the last three years. We’re grateful for all the support from our sponsors which has been key to enabling us to create an event that celebrates the Solent’s thriving and innovative maritime sector. We’re excited to celebrate the region’s talent alongside our sponsors at the Awards evening on 17 October.” Solent Stevedores are joined by other regional and national influential sponsors, including Associated British Ports, BAE Systems, Red Funnel, the Royal Navy, South Hampshire College Group, the University of Southampton, Vulcan Offshore, Wightlink, and Womble Bond Dickinson. Further opportunities to support the Maritime UK Solent Awards on this prestigious platform can be found by visiting https://muksolent.com/muksolent-awards-2024-sponsor/