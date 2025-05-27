Maritime UK Solent sets course for Seawork 2025 to connect young people to maritime careers

Maritime UK Solent returns to this year’s Seawork exhibition in Southampton, to showcase its regional Partnership Programme and provide a central hub for partners to promote the Solent’s thriving maritime sector.

Held at Mayflower Park from 10 to 12 June, Seawork is Europe’s largest commercial marine exhibition, bringing together over 400 exhibitors and 70 vessels. Maritime UK Solent will be hosting a stand, offering visitors the chance to meet key employers, discover industry-led initiatives and explore the benefits of joining its Partnership Programme, which champions the region's world-leading maritime cluster.

On Wednesday 11 June from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, teachers, tutors, and careers leaders supporting Further Education in STEM and technical subjects are invited to join the Training and Careers Insight Session at Seawork.

This free session is especially suited for staff teaching:

Careers Day at last year’s SeaworkCareers Day at last year’s Seawork
  • Carpentry
  • Electrical & Plumbing
  • Engineering
  • Computer Science & IT
  • Science & Physics
  • Design & Technology

Attendees will enjoy networking with industry employers, short talks on careers in the commercial marine sector, and access to the Seawork exhibition, providing insight into the opportunities available, from marine engineering and renewable energy to ship design, navigation and maritime law.

On Thursday 12 June (9.30am – 3.00pm), Maritime UK Solent is supporting the Seawork Training and Careers Day, a free event for students in Year 8 and above.

Highlights include:

Seawork 2025 will be at Mayflower Park from 10 to 12 JuneSeawork 2025 will be at Mayflower Park from 10 to 12 June
  • A Careers Fair with over 25 companies offering live insights into jobs across the commercial marine sector
  • Live sessions featuring young professionals sharing their career journeys, with video footage and Q&As
  • Access to exhibition halls and marina, giving students direct exposure to vessels, equipment, and technologies
  • Engagement with a wide range of employers, including marine engineers, naval architects, hydrographers, skippers, renewables experts, insurers and legal advisers.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair at Maritime UK Solent, said: "We’re excited to be back at Seawork, bringing real-world maritime experiences to life for educators and students alike.

“This is a powerful opportunity to understand the exciting future the marine industry offers and to inspire young people to pursue fulfilling, STEM-based careers in a sector that is vital to the UK economy and global sustainability.

“Seawork provides an ideal platform for Maritime UK Solent to showcase our Partnership Programme, which unites businesses, education providers, local authorities and training organisations to drive maritime growth across the Solent.

“Our stand will act as a collaborative hub where our partners can share their stories, highlight career pathways, and demonstrate the breadth of opportunity within our dynamic maritime economy.”

Further information and details on how to register for teachers, tutors, careers leaders and schools, for both these events, are available at: https://muksolent.com/events/seawork-careers-day-3/

