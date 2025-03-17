Marriott House and Lodge care home say goodbye and goodluck to retiring Senior Care Assistant
Throughout her time at Marriott House and Lodge, Sharon evolved from a Care Assistant to a beloved Senior Care Assistant, leaving an unforgettable mark on everyone’s hearts.
Sharing her sentiments, Sharon said: “Marriott House and Lodge feels like family. As I look towards retirement, I know I will miss everyone here dearly!”
Nikki Culleton, General Manager, beautifully captured Sharon’s essence, stating: “Sharon is that rare gem who was destined to care for others. With her big heart, she has touched the lives of so many residents and inspired us all. While we will miss her dearly, we are excited for the adventures that await her in retirement!”
Marriott House and Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides residential care and nursing care for 93 residents from respite care to long term stays.