Marriott House and Lodge residents remember the fallen on Amistice Day
As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two-minute silence, residents took part in our Remembrance Day Sunday Church Service, making poppy displays and listening to old wartime songs.
Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodge said: "We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark 11th November and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts."
Marriott House and Lodge are hosting an Open Day on Saturday 30th November, to book your visit please call us on 01243 536652.
