Marriott House and Lodge residents remember the fallen on Amistice Day

Marriott House and Lodge in Chichester commemorated the signing of the Armistice Day agreement on the day that the guns finally fell silent. They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two-minute silence, residents took part in our Remembrance Day Sunday Church Service, making poppy displays and listening to old wartime songs.

Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodge said: "We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark 11th November and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts."

Marriott House and Lodge are hosting an Open Day on Saturday 30th November, to book your visit please call us on 01243 536652.

Marriott House and Lodge Staff and Residents celebrate Armistice Day 2024

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.