Marriott House and Lodge supports Children in Need

Staff and Residents at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home in Chichester have held a day of events in aid of Children in need.

Staff and residents dressed up for the day and made donations to Children in Need. The residents and Abby, Activities Coordinator made some delicious cookies and Pudsey Bear cup cakes which were sold throughout the day, the total raised was over £40.

Having taken place this year on Friday, 15 November, Children in Need raises money to help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home, said: “Taking part in Children in Need has been a huge amount of fun. We are glad to be able to do our bit to raise both awareness and money for Children in Need and all the initiatives it supports.”

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provide nursing care, residential care and respite care.