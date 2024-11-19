Marriott House and Lodge supports Children in Need

By Sarah Harding
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 19:39 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 13:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff and Residents at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home in Chichester have held a day of events in aid of Children in need.

Staff and residents dressed up for the day and made donations to Children in Need. The residents and Abby, Activities Coordinator made some delicious cookies and Pudsey Bear cup cakes which were sold throughout the day, the total raised was over £40.

Having taken place this year on Friday, 15 November, Children in Need raises money to help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home, said: “Taking part in Children in Need has been a huge amount of fun. We are glad to be able to do our bit to raise both awareness and money for Children in Need and all the initiatives it supports.”

Marriott House and Lodge Pudsey Cup CakesMarriott House and Lodge Pudsey Cup Cakes
Marriott House and Lodge Pudsey Cup Cakes

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provide nursing care, residential care and respite care.

Related topics:ResidentsMarriott HouseChildren in NeedChichester
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice