Mary Rose Museum to host AIM 2025 Conference

This year’s Association of Independent Museums (AIM) Conference will be held at the Mary Rose Museum located in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Taking place on June 8 and 19, the sold-out themed ‘museums in motion: building resilience for a changing world’, will bring together hundreds of heritage professionals, volunteers and trustees to explore how independent museums are adapting to today’s challenges.

The Mary Rose will play a central role, showcasing:

The success of its Anchored in the Community project.

Behind-the-scenes tour of conservation work and rarely seen artefacts.

A keynote by Dr Alexandra Hildred, Head of Research, on the crew of the Mary Rose.

A leadership panel featuring Mary Rose Trust CEO Dominic Jones, Matthew Sheldon (NMRN), and Hannah Prowse (Portsmouth Historic Quarter) on the Dockyard’s award-winning partnership.

The Mary Rose Museum is the host sponsor for this year's conference (Mary Rose Trust)

Dominic Jones, Mary Rose Trust CEO, said: “As an independent Museum we are thrilled that the Mary Rose is the host museum for the AIM conference.

“Mary Rose as an independent museum working alongside a national museum the National Museum of the Royal Navy who we jointly run ticketed Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as well as our landlord Portsmouth Historic Quarter is a real testament to the power of how partnerships have helped us grow during these challenging times.

“We are honoured to welcome our colleagues from other independent museums to the Mary Rose as well as sharing the best of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard with our partners National Museum of the Royal Navy and Portsmouth Historic Quarter.”

The Museum will also play host to an after-hours event on Wednesday, June 18, with attendees being able to enjoy the Mary Rose and its collection of more than 19,000 artefacts across all deck levels.

A pre-welcome drinks reception will take place on HMS Warrior the evening before, providing an opportunity for delegates to converse in a unique historic setting.

The Mary Rose Museum is the host venue sponsor for the Conference in partnership with Portsmouth Historic Quarter and the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

For more information, visit https://aim-museums.co.uk/the-aim-conference/