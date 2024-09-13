Matrix IT launches new mobile phone solutions to strengthen connectivity for businesses
Matrix Mobiles offers a versatile range of work phones available as an add-on service for all customers, featuring flexible packages, including pay monthly phones and SIM-only plans.
This new service aims to help businesses streamline their mobile operations and integrate mobile devices as a vital part of their IT infrastructure.
The service’s flexible packages ensure that businesses can choose plans that best suit their needs, whether they require full-featured smartphones or simple SIM-only options. Each device can be managed to ensure compliance with company policies, including Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions to further enhance security and management capabilities.
“We are excited to introduce Matrix Mobiles to our customers,” said Matt Faulkner, Managing Director of Matrix IT. “The advancement of mobile technology means that smartphones have evolved into powerful computing devices. Just like any other part of a business’s IT system, they require proper management and security measures.
He added: “As IT and communications continue to converge, businesses are looking for seamless solutions that bridge these areas. Matrix Mobiles allows you to have access to data and applications that are traditionally on your laptop, now available on your mobile device, allowing you complete flexibility to work wherever you are”.
Matrix Mobiles supports integration with secure apps like Microsoft Teams, allowing teams to communicate and collaborate securely in real-time, enhancing productivity.
“We can’t wait to see Matrix Mobiles go from strength to strength,” said Matt. “As a business, it’s essential that we stay ahead of the curve and continuously deliver new and innovative solutions to our customers”.
For more information on Matrix IT and its services, please visit mtxit.com.
