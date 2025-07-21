Matrix IT sets sail as an Official Supplier for Cowes Week 2025
The Hampshire-based Managed IT Services Provider are supporting Cowes Week’s back-office team year-round and through the Regatta Week.
The collaboration is ensuring seamless operations as Cowes Week prepares to welcome many thousands of visitors to the Isle of Wight, alongside around 5,000 competitors racing across more than 30 different classes of boats.
“Matrix IT is a welcome addition to Cowes Week as an Official Supplier,” said Bob Trimble, Chairman of Cowes Week.
“Keeping our back-office systems running smoothly is crucial behind the scenes, and their local expertise makes a real difference. It’s a strong fit, and we value their commitment to supporting the wider community.”
Although this is Matrix IT’s first year partnering with Cowes Week, the company is no stranger to the maritime industry, having previously worked with the Royal Southampton Yacht Club. The team has also supported the RAF Yacht Club in Hamble-le-Rice,
“Cowes Week is such a significant part of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s maritime heritage, and being partnered with such a prestigious event is hugely valuable to us as a business,” said Nic Cronin, Chairman of Matrix IT.
“The event brings together a wide range of local businesses – from hospitality and retail to marine services – and in turn supports tourism, local jobs, and economic activity. That’s something we’re proud to be part of as we continue to invest in the future success of the Solent region.”
For more information on Matrix IT, please visit: https://mtxit.com/