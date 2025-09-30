Mayes and Lumsden named in U19s tour of West Indies

Hampshire duo Ben Mayes and Manny Lumsden will tour the West Indies with England U19s in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batter Mayes and fast bowler Lumsden both made their 1st XI debuts for Hampshire in this year’s Metro Bank One Day Cup, with Mayes earning a multi-year professional contract.

The pair also represented England U19s earlier this summer and played alongside one another in two matches against Bangladesh U19s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the One-Day Cup, Mayes marked his debut with a half-century whilst Lumsden claimed figures of 3-64, both against Glamorgan in Neath and helped Hampshire to the final of the competition at Trent Bridge.

Ben Mayes

For England U19s in 2025, Mayes has scored 290 runs at an average of 32 whilst Lumsden has taken three wickets in as many matches.

England Lions squad (17 players):

Farham Ahmed (Nottinghamshire) Matthew Fairbank (Yorkshire) Isaac Mohammad (Worcestershire) Ralphie Albert (Surrey) Alex French (Surrey) Sebastian Morgan (Middlesex) Will Bennison (Yorkshire) Alex Green (Leicestershire) Joe Moores (Lancashire) Ben Dawkins (Kent) Manny Lumsden (Hampshire) Jack Nelson (Middlesex) Caleb Falconer (Middlesex) Ben Mayes (Hampshire) Charlie Taylor (Middlesex) Jamie Feldman (Middlesex) James Minto (Durham)

Nottinghamshire spinner Farhan Ahmed will captain the Young Lions for the first time with regular captain Thomas Rew selected for the England Lions’ tour of Australia.

Uncapped Charlie Taylor (Warwickshire) is called up, after he was a mid-series inclusion against Bangladesh this summer, alongside Caleb Falconer who will also look to earn his first Young Lions cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England Men U19s Head Coach, Michael Yardy, said: “Farhan has been exceptional whenever he has been with the U19s squad and he deservedly gets the opportunity to captain the team for this tour and show his leadership qualities.

“These will be important matches as we begin to fine-tune our plans for the U19s World Cup early next year. Both West Indies and the USA have qualified for that tournament and will provide a good test for our players.”

Schedule

Thursday 13 November: England v United States, Youth One-Day International, St Vincent

Sunday 16 November: England v West Indies, Youth One-Day International, St Vincent

Wednesday 19 November: England v United States, Youth One-Day International, St Vincent

Saturday 22 November: England v West Indies, Youth One-Day International, St Vincent

Tuesday 25 November: England v West Indies, Youth One-Day International, St Vincent

Friday 28 November: England v West Indies, Youth One-Day International, St Vincent

Monday 1 December: England v West Indies, Youth One-Day International, St Vincent