Mayor of Gosport visits Thorngate Churcher Trust and delights residents and staff

By Nicki Hulbert-Smith
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 12:20 BST
Residents and staff at Russell Churcher Court care home and Lucas Court assisted living in Melrose Gardens were delighted that the Mayor of Gosport, Cllr Kirsten Bradley, visited and met with residents and staff, before joining everyone for a buffet lunch.

Cllr Bradley was accompanied by Thorngate’s Chief Executive, Anne Taylor, who gave a detailed briefing on the care and housing services the charity provides, and shared an update on the charity’s upcoming new 30 unit assisted living housing development in Grove Road, Gosport, which is due to open this Autumn.

Cllr Bradley enjoyed a tour of the care home and met with residents and staff, and then visited Lucas Court and was invited to the home of residents Pauline and Doug Potter, both of whom used to work for the charity.

Cllr Bradley said: “I received the warmest of welcomes and really enjoyed meeting everyone. The atmosphere within the care home and the sheltered housing was so upbeat, happy and friendly, I was really impressed, what a lovely place for local older people to live.”

Thorngate Churcher Trust team welcomes Mayor of Gosport.
Thorngate Churcher Trust team welcomes Mayor of Gosport.

After the lunch with residents including representatives from all the charity’s sites, staff and trustees, Anne Taylor thanked Cllr Bradley for her time and interest, and presented her with a Living History of Thorngate Churcher Trust.

Anne Taylor said: “Everyone loved meeting Cllr Bradley and chatting with her. She was incredibly warm and approachable, and we were grateful that she was able to spend so much time with us. It's a day we'll remember for a long time.”

