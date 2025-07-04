Mayors’ Active Travel Plans would be great for Hampshire, says Council Leader

Martin Tod, leader of Lib Dem-led Winchester City Council, has welcomed a cross-party initiative taken by 12 regional mayors from other parts of England to create a national active travel network.

The network, planned to launch this autumn, will include 3,500 miles of safe routes linking homes, schools, town centres, and transport hubs. Measures include safer crossings and restrictions on motor traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times.

The plan is being developed with Active Travel England and endorsed by England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, who highlighted its potential to significantly boost public health across around 20 million people.

Chris Boardman, National Active Travel Commissioner and former Olympic cyclist, noted that focusing on children’s safety makes the initiative politically and publicly popular and cited examples from countries like Finland, where active school travel is routine.

Councillor Tod, who has championed active travel at Hampshire County Council and across the Winchester district, welcomed the news.

“This is exactly the kind of change we need in Hampshire and the Solent if we get a Mayor next year. Hampshire County Council has really dragged its feet in making our streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians, with the highest number of cyclists and the second highest number of pedestrians killed or seriously injured in the government’s most recent figures compared to all the other councils in the South East,” said Martin, adding that “it’s time to get serious about making our streets safer.”