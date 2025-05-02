McCormick Argo Tractors GB appoints Hollies Engineering as new dealer in Hampshire

By Dermot Keyes
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:16 BST
Argo Tractors GB has announced the appointment of Hollies Engineering as its newest authorised dealer for both Hampshire and the surrounding areas.

This exciting partnership marks a significant step in strengthening McCormick's commitment to providing exceptional service and support to farmers and agricultural professionals across Great Britain.

Based in Manor Farm Buildings at Church Lane, Exton (SO32 3NU), Hollies Engineering brings over 20 years of experience to the table, in addition to a strong reputation for quality agricultural machinery sales and aftercare.

Their dedication to customer satisfaction, coupled with an in-depth understanding of the local farming community, makes Hollies an ideal partner for McCormick.

Based on Church Lane in Exton, Hollies Engineering has built a strong reputation for quality agricultural machinery sales and aftercare for over 20 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hollies Engineering to the McCormick dealer network," said Richard Haines, Commercial Director with Argo Tractors GB.

"Their commitment to providing excellent customer service aligns perfectly with McCormick's values. We are confident that their expertise and local knowledge will ensure that our Hampshire-based customers receive the highest level of support."

Richard Sessions, the Managing Director of Hollies Engineering, added: "Everyone at Hollies Engineering is incredibly pleased to be partnering with McCormick Tractors. We recognise the quality and innovation that McCormick brings to the agricultural market.

“We’re equally excited to offer their comprehensive range of loaders and tractors from the 2X compact, the X4F vineyard, the award-winning X5/6 models as well as the new X7 Clever Cabs to our customers in Hampshire, whom we’re looking forward to building a strong and successful relationship with.”

Pictured at the announcement of Hollies Engineering Farm Services Ltd as a new dealer for the McCormick range were, from left: Richard Haines (Commercial Director of Argo Tractors GB) and Richard Sessions (Managing Director, Hollies Engineering).

This new partnership will provide farmers in Hampshire with enhanced access to McCormick's cutting-edge tractor technology, backed by Hollies Engineering's comprehensive service and parts support.

For further information, visit www.holliesengineering.co.uk

