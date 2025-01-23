Meet the Portsmouth train driver who volunteers as a magistrate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new year is a time for many people to think about making changes to their life – but have you considered a voluntary role that would see you make a real difference to your community, teach you new skills, boost your confidence and help your career?

Local magistrate, Mark, 40, is calling on people to join him in ensuring victims get justice.

After spending most of his career as a police officer specialising in youth offending, Mark decided to make the change and become a full-time train driver for South Western Railway in 2019.

The 40-year-old, from near Portsmouth, juggles his job and family life by volunteering as a magistrate in a family court, playing a crucial role in helping the government to cut down the court backlog and keep the public safe.

Mark says: “When I worked for the police as a youth offending officer, I saw the influence and impact magistrates brought first-hand in a youth court. I also remember one of my secondary school teachers talking positively about her role as a magistrate in her personal life too and it always stuck with me.

“When I left policing and changed career, I still wanted to do my bit to help the community. I chose to volunteer in the family courts so I could help make a difference to families’ lives.

“I have to juggle working full-time and having a family with volunteering but it’s made easier as we have a six month rota. Thankfully my employer supports me and gives me the time - I can use my rest days from work to volunteer too – you only need to do 13 days a year but I did almost 30 in 2024.

“My full-time job as a train driver for South Western Railway has a lot of transferable skills for being a magistrate including the ability to concentrate for long periods of time, prioritisation and critical thinking. Both of the roles go hand in hand as I have to process a lot of information in both my job and my role as a magistrate.

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and not being biased. Bring an open mind, rational thinking and a willingness to work in a team. All training is provided.”

The thousands of magistrates across England and Wales play a vital role in the justice system on a voluntary basis. No qualifications, legal knowledge or experience is needed to become a magistrate. Ministry of Justice is currently looking for people between the ages of 18 and 74 to volunteer.

Mark adds: “The skills that make you human are vital in the family court. As a magistrate, you have a responsibility to be empathetic, listen to both sides and make informed judgments based on the information provided.

“If you want to make a difference in society, give back to your community and help to deliver justice, then you should apply.”

All magistrates receive full training, a mentor, and on-going support from a legal adviser, who will help them to follow the correct procedures. All decisions will be made as part of a team of three to ensure a balanced and fair consideration of cases.

The team of three work together in court to hear and decide cases and support one another.

Andrew Penrose, Train Service Director at South Western Railway, says: “Mark’s role as a magistrate, on top of his role as a train driver on one of the busiest parts of the railway, exemplifies his commitment to people and places in our network. We’re really proud of the vital role that Mark plays and pleased to support him on what is an important cause.”

To find out more about becoming a magistrate or apply, visit https://magistrates.judiciary.uk/?utm_campaign=prc_train_sussex&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=media .