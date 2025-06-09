Metis Homes Opens Marketing Suite at Maritime Park in Warsash, Hampshire

Metis Homes has officially launched its latest residential development, Maritime Park in Warsash, with the opening of a new marketing suite.

Located on the former Warsash Maritime Academy campus, the development will deliver 38 private homes, with the first completions due this Autumn. A showhome will be ready to view this summer. The full development is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Designed by award-winning JTP Architects, Maritime Park blends the area’s maritime heritage with a fresh, contemporary coastal aesthetic. The homes include a mix of one- to five-bedroom houses and apartments, some of which will enjoy views over the River Hamble and Southampton Water.

Each home is designed with sustainability and quality in mind, featuring air source heat pumps, EV charging points, and solar PV panels on houses. Exteriors will showcase mixed brown brickwork with detailed brick accents, timber cladding, charcoal-framed windows, and slate-effect roof tiles, creating a timeless yet modern look. Interiors are crafted for practicality and style, offering flexible living spaces for a range of lifestyles.

The first phase is now available to reserve off-plan, including a selection of two-storey homes and three-storey townhouses. Apartments will be released later this summer.

David Oakley, Sales & Marketing Director at Metis Homes, commented: “Maritime Park is set to become a vibrant new community in Warsash, offering a rare opportunity to enjoy coastal living in a well-connected village. With its sought-after location, sustainable design, and variety of home types, we expect strong interest from a wide range of buyers, from young professionals to growing families and downsizers.

“We invite prospective buyers to visit our newly opened marketing suite and speak with our sales team about securing a home off-plan ahead of our official launch in June 2025.”

The development will also feature a new public open space, enhancing the sense of community and providing a welcoming environment for residents and locals alike. Homes are designed to complement the character of Newtown Road, with contemporary mews-style townhouses, traditionally inspired detached houses and stylish apartments. Parking will be provided for both residents and visitors, all houses benefit from either a garage or a carport.

Maritime Park benefits from excellent transport links, with the M27 offering easy access to Southampton, Portsmouth, and beyond, and Swanwick train station providing regular services to London. The location is ideal for those seeking an active lifestyle, with nearby marinas, sailing clubs, and scenic coastal walks.

The marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday, 10 am–4 pm. Appointments are encouraged for those interested in reserving a home off-plan. Visit www.maritimepark.co.uk to learn more or book your visit.