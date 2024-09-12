Hampshire-based Metis Homes will soon begin construction at the former Warsash Maritime Academy campus. Situated in the coastal village of Warsash and close to the River Hamble, 117 characterful new homes will be delivered across the historic 7.4-acre (3Ha) brownfield site in collaboration with Juno Developments and McCarthy Stone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire-based Metis Homes will soon begin construction at the former Warsash Maritime Academy campus. Situated in the coastal village of Warsash and close to the River Hamble, 117 characterful new homes will be delivered across the historic 7.4-acre (3Ha) brownfield site in collaboration with Juno Developments and McCarthy Stone.

Located on the western side of Newtown Road, the site and buildings had previously been used by Southampton Solent University’s Warsash Maritime Academy, and will see two listed buildings retained and converted by Juno into 35 apartments. The lower part of the development will remain home to the University’s Warsash Maritime School Safety Training Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regeneration of the waterside site will also consist of 38 new build houses and apartments delivered by Metis, including 18 three-, four- and five-bed houses, and 20 one and two-bed apartments, some with sea views.

Metis Homes to Begin Construction at Historic Former Warsash Maritime Academy Site

In addition to the 38 private newbuild Metis homes and Juno’s listed buildings’ conversion, 44 retirement apartments for the over 60s will be delivered by McCarthy Stone.

The waterside development will see hundreds of jobs created for the surrounding area, with construction and completion of the development expected to take 20 months.

JTP Architects - a nationally renowned London-based practice - has sensitively designed the project, ensuring the newly built homes effectively respond to the existing listed buildings on site and wider coastal surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam O’Brien, Managing Director of Metis Homes, said: “We are delighted to get going with this development, which received unanimous approval from Fareham Borough Council’s members. This stunning waterside development will see the creation of a variety of new homes, suitable for a diverse range of buyers and located in a beautiful coastal setting. All the homes will have sustainable technologies and energy-saving features.”

A new large public open space is being created as a focal point for future residents and the local community. Some of the upper floor newbuild apartments will enjoy views of the River Hamble and Southampton Water.

Steeped in history, the two Grade II listed buildings which will be restored and converted into homes by Juno Developments include the Shackleton building, which was originally opened in 1960 as a cadets’ residence, and the Moyana refectory block, named after the college’s first training vessel.

Some of the new Metis houses are designed in a contemporary mews-style townhouse arrangement, with more traditionally designed 2-storey detached homes on the frontage, knitting nicely into the existing character along Newton Road. The new Metis apartment building features a modern design, to complement and enhance the listed buildings. Parking will be provided for both residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close to the sought-after riverside village of Warsash, the new development is just two miles from the M27, which provides access to the wider motorway network and convenient connectivity across the south of England. The closest train station, Swanwick, has frequent services to both Southampton and Portsmouth city centres, with onward travel to London.