"Million Dollar Men" Set to Make Temperatures Soar at New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

It’s Raining Men! The "Million Dollar Men" are in town, and they’re bringing a night of electrifying excitement, where pulse-pounding energy, tantalising teasing, talent and irresistible charm collide.

Prepare for a night that will leave you breathless as this all-male dance extravaganza delivers a steamy, unforgettable performance. Set to the timeless beats of 90s, 00s, and R’n’B classics, the Million Dollar Men will keep you on your toes with non-stop dancing, playful interactions, and a captivating blend of fantasy and reality.

From seductive moves to heart-racing choreography, this show promises to deliver exactly what you’ve been craving. Whether you’re out for a fun night with friends or celebrating a special occasion, this show is guaranteed to be the ultimate night out.

Forget Magic Mike, "Million Dollar Men" is not just a performance – it’s an experience, a perfect mix of sizzling dance and playful fantasy, making it the hottest ticket in town. If you’re ready for a night filled with energy, passion, and a whole lot of fun, look no further!

Taking place at New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on Saturday 14th June from 7.30pm. Find out more and book here - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/million-dollar-men/