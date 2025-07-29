Motiv8 announces Fareham Youth and Community Centre

Community Youth Charity Motiv8 has announced a major three-year investment in Fareham. Building on many years of direct delivery with families in need from across the borough Motiv8 is pleased to be taking on the Broadlaw Community Centre. Working across the Solent since 1998, this is an exciting new chapter for Motiv8 who for the first time have a physical location in Fareham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the news Kirsty Robertson, Motiv8 CEO said

‘’I am delighted that Motiv8 now has a dedicated youth space in Fareham. Since 2011, the Motiv8 Gosport and Fareham team has worked tirelessly to support young people and their families across both communities, delivering Youth Mentoring, Health and Wellbeing Programmes, Youth Hubs, and Street-Based Youth Work.

This new space represents a significant step forward for Motiv8 and reflects our ongoing commitment to being a truly place based organisation. We understand how vital it is to have youth-focused buildings embedded within communities, spaces where young people can access the right support, at the right time, in a setting that feels safe. Broadlaw Community Centre is undoubtedly the right home for Motiv8 in Fareham, and we are incredibly excited for our team as they settle in. We look forward to seeing them continue to deliver outstanding outcomes for the young people we serve’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Cllrs Joanne Burton and Connie Hockley with Motiv8 CEO Kirsty Robertson Outside Broadlaw Community Centre (3)

While continuing ongoing mentoring and small group work with young people at risk of crime, exclusion from school, or facing emotional health challenges this new space will also see a new team established focused on the area, delivering youth clubs, skills sessions, and programmes for older teens. Dedicated family events and community engagement activities will also run regularly. This is alongside the existing provision hosted within the centre.

Made possible thanks to the support of Fareham Borough Council and delivered in partnership with VIVID, this guarantees a continued focus and delivery for an area that remains in the lowest 30% most deprived areas in England. A particularly dense pocket of deprivation there have been persistent concerns around employment, education outcomes, and households’ incomes which are considerably lower than surrounding areas limiting outcomes and social mobility.

Cllr Mrs Joanne Burton, Executive Member for Health and Public Protection for Fareham Borough Council, said:

‘I’m absolutely delighted to see Motiv8 take on the Broadlaw Community Centre in partnership with VIVID. Their long-standing commitment to supporting young people and families across the Solent is truly commendable, and having a dedicated space in Fareham marks a significant milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Cllrs Joanne Burton and Connie Hockley with Motiv8 CEO Kirsty Robertson Outside Broadlaw Community Centre

Cllr Mrs Connie Hockley, Executive Member for Leisure and Community, added:

‘This partnership between Motiv8 and VIVID supports the Council’s vision for a stronger, more connected community—one where every young person has access to the support and opportunities they need to thrive. We wish Motiv8 every success as they begin this exciting new chapter.’

Alex Nagle, Customer Service Director of VIVID, says:

"We’re pleased to welcome Motiv8 to Broadlaw Community Centre in Fareham. By providing a stable base for their services, we’re supporting the creation of a space where young people can feel safe, supported, and empowered. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building stronger communities and improving life chances for those who need it most."

Reflecting on the strategic importance for Motiv8 Jonathan Clark, Chair of Trustees shared

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While aware to the many challenges both families and charities such as ours face, I have said many times I am optimistic because of the professional dedicated team at Motiv8. In line with our strategic plan this investment in Fareham, made possible thanks to our close collaboration with Fareham Borough Council, VIVID, and the Garfield Weston Foundation, means we will continue to meet these challenge head on delivering life chances for young people where they live”

Now in its 27th year Motiv8 takes a youth work approach to create safer more connected communities, where young people can be heard, use their voice and develop new skills through opportunities which enable them to thrive. This community hub joins similar Motiv8 Community Centers in Portsmouth, Gosport, and Leigh Park.