Motorcyclists invited to ride into Beaulieu for Bikers’ Day

Riders will be able to park up in the grounds of the National Motor Museum to catch up with friends and admire a huge variety of bikes. Open to all types of motorcycles and scooters, rally-goers can expect to see everything from sleek sports bikes to mighty three-wheelers and timeless classics.

Tickets for Beaulieu Bikers’ Day are just £10 per participant in advance or on the day and include access to the whole Beaulieu attraction. By booking a ticket before midday on 6th June, participants are automatically entered into the advance ticket prize draw. Up for grabs is a free MOT with Balmer Lawn Motorrad, valid until 21st June 2026, along with additional prizes to be revealed.

Book your tickets in advance to be entered into the advance ticket prize draw: beaulieu.co.uk/day-events/beaulieu-bikers-day/

Entry for participants is from 9.30 am, when the Brabazon Restaurant will be serving hot drinks and refreshments.

Mental Health Motorbike will be back at Beaulieu Bikers’ Day to offer support to visitors. This free mental health charity aims to improve the wellbeing of the motorbike community and invites everyone to stop by their stand for a friendly chat.

A helmet park will be available on site allowing riders to enjoy their day without the hassle of carrying their helmet or worrying about where to leave it. Cash donations to Mental Health Motorbike are gratefully received for using this service.

It wouldn’t be a Beaulieu rally without an award! All riders will be in with a chance of going home with the Best in Show Award, as voted for by anyone at Beaulieu Bikers’ Day. The winner and two runners-up will be announced on the Beaulieu Arena at 2pm for the prize-giving.

A selection of motorbikes from the National Motor Museum collection will be started up at the show, giving onlookers the chance to experience the sights, sounds and smells of these incredible machines. Details of the vehicles being started up will be released nearer to the show.

Motorbike clubs and scooter clubs are encouraged to take part in the rally. To secure a group booking, clubs will need to email the Beaulieu Events Team at [email protected] at least two weeks before the event. Those not in a club but wishing to park up with friends should simply arrive together with individual tickets.

Tickets for Beaulieu Bikers’ Day include admission to the whole Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum and its new display ‘Icons of F1’ opening on 24th May. Tickets also allow access to Palace House, featuring newly refurbished bedrooms open to the public for the first time this year, the 13th-century Beaulieu Abbey, the Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition and Brabazon Restaurant. Plus, Beaulieu’s new interactive exhibition ‘We Had One of Those’ is now open, offering visitors the opportunity to get behind the wheel of cars from their past.

