MP Alan Mak condemns Labour Chancellor's Spring Statement as more bad news for Havant Constituency and the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

MP Alan Mak has condemned the Chancellor's Spring Statement as more bad news for the Havant Constituency and the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mak, who was sitting on the Front Bench opposite Ms Reeves during her speech, said the Spring Statement offered no help for small business owners and workers, pensioners or farmers.

He said: "The Spring Statement would be better described as the Emergency Budget given the trouble the economy is in and the fact that the Office for Budget Responsibility has downgraded our forecast for national growth and cut it by half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, it's bad news for the Havant Constituency and for the country. There's no help for pensioners who've had their Winter Fuel Payment removed.

Alan Mak MP (front right) watches as Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride responds to the Spring Statement

"Nor is there any help for small business owners and local workers who are going to be hit by the National Insurance jobs tax next month.

"There's no help for farmers either, particularly on Hayling Island, who are going to be hit by the farm tax.

"Mortgage rates are also predicted to rise and support for vulnerable residents is being cut.

"I will continue to stand up for our community and hold the Labour Government to account over its cruel and damaging policies."