MP Alan Mak leads celebrations as he hosts his 10th annual Havant Constituency Community Information Fair on Hayling
He made the first cut in a cake baked especially for the occasion before touring the Fair and talking to exhibitors.
Visitors were able to meet representatives from more than 30 local organisations, public service providers, clubs and other community groups.
Exhibitors ranged from the Hayling Light Railway Trust and Hayling Horticultural Society to Havant Talking News, Solent Male Voice Choir and Hayling & Emsworth Primary Care Network.
Also represented were u3a Hayling, Havant & East Hants Mind and Hayling Beach Babes WI.
Exhibitor Mandy Mani, who was representing Alzheimer's Society, has been to several of the Fairs. She said: "The Community Information Fair lets us meet local residents and showcase the services we offer.
"This is a good event that feels very supportive and is well-publicised and well-organised. It is also good that Alan always comes to talk to us."
Lorna Mansell from the RNLI added: "The Fair is a way of promoting the RNLI, meeting people, explaining the range of services that the RNLI provides and eliciting further support for the charity.
"Everybody is always very supportive. Some have even had to rely on the RNLI from time to time."
Liza Bailey from Hayling Flower Club added: "Our main objective is to tell people about what we do and gain new members to come and join our happy band of flower-arrangers."
Mr Mak said: "It was lovely to have a special celebration to mark 10 years of the Community Information Fair. Over the past decade it has been a pleasure to provide a platform in the community for a variety of exhibitors to showcase what they can offer.
"I'd like to thank all the exhibitors and all those who visited and helped to make this special event such a success. Here's to the next 10 years!"
Mr Mak has organised the Community Information Fair every year since he was elected as MP for Havant in 2015.
It is part of his annual calendar of community events, which this year includes the4th Health and Wellbeing Fair on Friday 20 June at Emsworth Baptist Churchand the 10th Jobs, Apprenticeships & Careers Fair at Bedhampton Community Centre on Friday 19 September.
He added: "Please put these dates in your diaries. Admission is free and you can come anytime between 10am and noon. Feel free to bring family members, neighbours, colleagues and friends who are also constituents."