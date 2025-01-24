MP Alan Mak lights candle in Havant Cemetery ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day and 80th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP Alan Mak has visited Havant Cemetery to light a candle in memory of the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered during the Holocaust.

The cemetery is home to a special memorial and commemorative plaque and provides a space for reflection and remembrance.

Each year Mr Mak goes to the memorial ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 to pay his respects.

This year the date also marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland.

Alan Mak MP pays his respects at the Holocaust Memorial in Havant Cemetery

What happened there remains a powerful symbol of the Holocaust and the atrocities of World War Two.

Mr Mak also signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment in Parliament, meaning he has pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day

He said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people across the Havant Constituency to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

"I have pledged to remember all those who were murdered in the Holocaust and that is why I have lit a candle at Havant Cemetery and signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, as I do every year.

"I encourage residents to light a candle of their own and place it in their window at 8pm on Holocaust Memorial Day. We must never forget."