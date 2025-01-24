MP Alan Mak lights candle in Havant Cemetery ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day and 80th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:41 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 18:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
MP Alan Mak has visited Havant Cemetery to light a candle in memory of the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered during the Holocaust.

The cemetery is home to a special memorial and commemorative plaque and provides a space for reflection and remembrance.

Each year Mr Mak goes to the memorial ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 to pay his respects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year the date also marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland.

Alan Mak MP pays his respects at the Holocaust Memorial in Havant CemeteryAlan Mak MP pays his respects at the Holocaust Memorial in Havant Cemetery
Alan Mak MP pays his respects at the Holocaust Memorial in Havant Cemetery

What happened there remains a powerful symbol of the Holocaust and the atrocities of World War Two.

Mr Mak also signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment in Parliament, meaning he has pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day

He said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people across the Havant Constituency to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have pledged to remember all those who were murdered in the Holocaust and that is why I have lit a candle at Havant Cemetery and signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, as I do every year.

"I encourage residents to light a candle of their own and place it in their window at 8pm on Holocaust Memorial Day. We must never forget."

Related topics:Alan MakPolandParliament
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice