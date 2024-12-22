MP Alan Mak takes part in annual Havant Community Christmas Carol Service for 2024
He joined residents for a special service of songs, readings and Christmas fun led by Rector of St Faith's Canon Tom Kennar.
Mr Mak, who attends the carol service every year, also gave a Bible reading about the Three Wise Men going to see the baby Jesus and offer him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
The service featured performances from the Solent Male Voice Choir, the St Faith's Choir and Faith In Harmony, a group of young singers from Bosmere Junior School.
There was also a special surprise when Santa Claus arrived on his sleigh to wish everyone a merry Christmas.
Mr Mak said: "I always enjoy taking part in the Community Christmas Carol Service at St Faith's Church. It's the ideal way to get into the festive spirit. Thank you to Canon Tom for an excellent service and I wish everyone a very happy Christmas."