MP Alan Mak welcomes another group of Havant Constituency residents to Parliament
A party left Havant by coach and enjoyed a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster, including the House of Commons and House of Lords.
They found out all about the Parliamentary estate's long history and how our political system works.
Mr Mak then took part in a private question and answer session with them in the Grand Committee Room, giving his views on various local and national issues that were raised.
He said: "It was great to see another group of local residents visit Parliament. The tours are proving really popular and we're organising more this year.
"If you'd like to come, please register your interest at www.AlanMak.org.uk/Tours.
"I think it's important that people feel engaged in politics and I'd encourage more residents from the Havant Constituency to take part!"