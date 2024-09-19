Much-needed grant helps fund essential counselling for young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people needing mental health support received a boost when a popular Havant charity was awarded a significant grant.

Outside of the NHS, Off The Record is the only free point-of-access service in the area. It has 68 young people on its waiting list.

In recent months the charity has been in need of funding to continue its counselling service for young people, so it applied to Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of people.

Off The Record’s application was successful, earning it the maximum £1,500 grant, and the charity’s head of fundraising, Katharine Gregory, said the money will make a big difference to many young lives.

She added: “We’re so grateful to Tesco for this funding. It will be used to provide 20 counselling sessions, supporting three young people through a six-week course of one-to-one counselling.

“Since the pandemic, young people have been disproportionately affected and, as a result, there is a higher demand from young people needing mental health support and intervention.

“As a small charity, the cost of essential counselling courses can be expensive, so this funding will be a huge help to us and the young people who come to us.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Havant community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Shoppers can vote for local good causes to receive a £500, £1,000 or £1,500 grant by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

Jacqui Hager, community champion at the Tesco Havant store, said: “We’re delighted to donate this funding to Off The Record. They are a brilliant charity offering one-to-one counselling, groupwork, workshops, a young carer group, and many other vital services.

“They're really well thought of locally, and many of our customers and colleagues have either accessed their services or know someone that has.

“It’s so good to see the positive impact that funding like this makes, and I’d certainly urge our customers to continue using their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of Havant and the surrounding area.”

For further information about Stronger Starts, go to https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk

More information about Off the Record is available online at https://otr-south.org.uk/