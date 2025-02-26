Muddy Awards open for 2025 in Hampshire and Isle Of Wight

Now in their 12th year, The Muddy Stilettos Awards are back with a bang in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. The most coveted awards for independent small businesses across 35 counties, the Muddy Awards champion the very best lifestyle SME businesses, chosen by customers and Muddy readers.

Muddy Stilettos is the UK’s No.1 luxury lifestyle website outside London, reaching 4.4 million every month across 35 counties, helping readers make the most of where they live with inside info on the most awesome things to do locally.

Launched on 26 Feb 2025, the Muddy Awards is an opportunity to say THANK YOU to the Hampshire lifestyle businesses you love. We are inviting nominations on our website across 21 lifestyle categories including four new additions of Best Family Experience, Best Sports & Fitness Instructure, Best Wellbeing Specialist, and Best Women’s Style.

Customers can nominate Hampshire and Isle of Wight businesses until 13 March. The top 5 businesses with the most nominations in each category will go through to the Regional Finals. Regional winners will be announced on 30 April 2025.

Potters Beauty Barn winner 2024

The 2024 Muddy Awards attracted 35,000 business nominations and 515,000 votes across the country. Known as the most prestigious local business awards, they provide well deserved publicity and kudos for winners in each county.

Regional Winners from every category will automatically go through to our prestigious National Finals. The Muddy Stilettos Editors will judge who is the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category, announcing the National Winners on 25 June 2025.

FREE TO ENTER from start to finish, we invite nominations from our readers as well as those in the local community. Nominations in the Muddy Stilettos Awards close on 13 March and the Regional Finals voting starts 25 March. Pick from the following categories below and see full criteria here:

MUDDY AWARDS 2025 CATEGORIES:

Isle of Wight Winner 2024

BEST ARTS, CULTURE & THEATRE

BEST BAR

BEST BEAUTY SALON/CLINIC

BEST CAFÉ

BEST FLORIST

BEST HOTEL (30+ rooms)

BEST BOUTIQUE STAY (less than 30 rooms)

BEST CASUAL DINING

BEST CHILDREN’S BUSINESS

BEST DESTINATION PUB

BEST FAMILY EXPERIENCE

BEST FARM SHOP/ DELI

BEST SPORT & FITNESS INSTRUCTOR

BEST HAIR SALON

BEST LIFESTYLE STORE

BEST LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER

BEST EVENT VENUE

BEST RESTAURANT

BEST WELLBEING SPECIALISTS

BEST WOMEN’S STYLE

BEST YOGA/ PILATES STUDIO

Award Nominations close 13 March 2025

Regional Finals Voting from 25 March-15 April 2025