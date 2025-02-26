Muddy Awards open for 2025 in Hampshire and Isle Of Wight
Launched on 26 Feb 2025, the Muddy Awards is an opportunity to say THANK YOU to the Hampshire lifestyle businesses you love. We are inviting nominations on our website across 21 lifestyle categories including four new additions of Best Family Experience, Best Sports & Fitness Instructure, Best Wellbeing Specialist, and Best Women’s Style.
Customers can nominate Hampshire and Isle of Wight businesses until 13 March. The top 5 businesses with the most nominations in each category will go through to the Regional Finals. Regional winners will be announced on 30 April 2025.
The 2024 Muddy Awards attracted 35,000 business nominations and 515,000 votes across the country. Known as the most prestigious local business awards, they provide well deserved publicity and kudos for winners in each county.
Regional Winners from every category will automatically go through to our prestigious National Finals. The Muddy Stilettos Editors will judge who is the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category, announcing the National Winners on 25 June 2025.
FREE TO ENTER from start to finish, we invite nominations from our readers as well as those in the local community. Nominations in the Muddy Stilettos Awards close on 13 March and the Regional Finals voting starts 25 March. Pick from the following categories below and see full criteria here:
MUDDY AWARDS 2025 CATEGORIES:
BEST ARTS, CULTURE & THEATRE
BEST BAR
BEST BEAUTY SALON/CLINIC
BEST CAFÉ
BEST FLORIST
BEST HOTEL (30+ rooms)
BEST BOUTIQUE STAY (less than 30 rooms)
BEST CASUAL DINING
BEST CHILDREN’S BUSINESS
BEST DESTINATION PUB
BEST FAMILY EXPERIENCE
BEST FARM SHOP/ DELI
BEST SPORT & FITNESS INSTRUCTOR
BEST HAIR SALON
BEST LIFESTYLE STORE
BEST LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER
BEST EVENT VENUE
BEST RESTAURANT
BEST WELLBEING SPECIALISTS
BEST WOMEN’S STYLE
BEST YOGA/ PILATES STUDIO
Award Nominations close 13 March 2025
Regional Finals Voting from 25 March-15 April 2025