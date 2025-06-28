Mum of two opens bumper weekend of Race for Life events for Cancer Research UK

Firing the starting klaxon to set over 2,100 people on their way on Saturday was mum-of-two, Ellie Stenning-Stride, who has benefited from chemotherapy drugs the charity has helped to develop.

There were emotional scenes as the crowds heard how the mum-of-two’s ovarian cancer has now been stabilised, thanks to the research they’re helping to support.

Among those taking part in Pretty Muddy was Sarah Muir who will receive her last treatment for breast cancer on Monday. Taking part with friends and family on her birthday, she was treated to a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ from hundreds of participants, just moments before setting off on the course.

Sarah said: “I couldn’t put into words what that meant to me, it was electric and emotional. I loved taking part in Pretty Muddy too. I managed most of the obstacles and had such a great time followed by a picnic and game of rounders.”

Portsmouth MP, Stephen Morgan, handed out medals to those crossing the finish line and congratulated all the weekend’s participants for their commitment to the cause.

The Pretty Muddy events were part of a bumper weekend of activities which also included 3k, 5k and 10k Race for Life events on Sunday.

So far this weekend’s events have raised over £320,000 for Cancer Research UK - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer– to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East*.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hampshire, said: “It’s been a fantastic day at Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids in Portsmouth and we are so grateful to everyone for all their efforts, whether they’re taking part or sponsoring a friend or loved-one.

“Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but as the people of Portsmouth have proved, all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“Our bumper weekend of events brings emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity were a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Sarah Muir, with sunglasses, celebrated her birthday at Pretty Muddy ahead of her last treatment for breast cancer on Monday.

This team wanted people to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

The inflatable slide is always a highlight at Pretty Muddy on Southsea Common