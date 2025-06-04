Music video celebrating Portsmouth’s city centre has dropped

A new music video and its soundtrack has been released to celebrate the history and community of Portsmouth’s city centre. The music video and new version of the hit single "Downtown" features Portsmouth born singer and songwriter Bradley Jago and is the result of a community project with Portsmouth City Council and Portsmouth arts company Downtown Pompey.

The video spotlights Portsmouth's diverse local communities. With funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Downtown Pompey project ran for three months and partnered with city centre businesses and residents to create a community film to celebrate Commercial Road. The film will be premiered on the Big Screen in Guildhall Square during PRIDE 2025 from the 4 June.

The Fabulous Josh, Artistic Director of Downtown Pompey said:

"Commercial Road has been home to many of my childhood memories so being able to work alongside the council to bring Downtown Pompey to our city centre was a wonderful opportunity”.

Singer Bradley Jago on Guildhall steps for the Downtown Pompey finale

We ran open workshops and consultations in Cascades where we met many visitors, residents, businesses and their staff. These conversations helped shaped the final film which features many of these voices and reflects Portsmouth’s diversity and resilience."

Also, as Downtown Pompey - the organisation, it has been brilliant to encapsulate the energy and spirit of the communities that we serve"

Over 60 local people took part in the film alongside local businesses and organisations such as Portsmouth Creates, New Theatre Royal, Natty's Jerk, Goble Photography, Portsmouth Pride Trust, Solent Gay Men’s Chorus, TADAA - The Alternative Dramatic Arts Academy, The Young Creatives and Chat Over Chai.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said:

"Portsmouth’s city centre is a vital place for our community and local economy. This inspiring project enabled through Downtown Pompey is a powerful celebration of our city’s diversity, creativity, and resilience.

By working closely with residents, businesses, and artists, we’ve created something that truly reflects the spirit of Portsmouth. I’m proud that the council could support this project, and I look forward to seeing it premiere during PRIDE 2025."

The Downtown Pompey video is planned to be screened across the year in community spaces and at events.

For more information visit https://portsmouthcitycentre.co.uk/downtown-pompey/