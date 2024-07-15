NCI Lee on the Solent volunteers to fly the flag high in coastal relay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers at NCI Lee on the Solent will fly the flag for coastal safety by taking part in a 2,000-plus miles station-to-station relay as part of the National Coastwatch charity’s 30th anniversary celebrations.Starting in Fleetwood, Lancs, the anniversary flag is travelling to each of the charity’s 60 stations. It will end its journey in September on the east coast in Filey, North Yorks.

At Lee on the Solent volunteers will receive the flag at 10h00 on 21st July 2024 from watchkeepers at NCI Calshot via Hamble Volunteer Inshore Lifeboat. At 13h00 on the 22nd, after proudly flying the flag, they will set off from their station at Lee on the Solent Beach Road carpark by HMS SULTAN’s Sentinel steam lorry on the five mile journey to NCI Gosport.

Station manager for Lee on the Solent Jaye Isherwood said: “This year is an exciting milestone and it’s great for us all to come together, take part in some extra fundraising and have some fun in our own community at the same time”

Lee NCI is manned throughout the year by volunteer watchkeepers looking out for emergencies in the Solent's waters and along its beaches. The Station is funded by donations from the public, with a collection box mounted on railings outside the Station during daylight hours.