New educational project in Emsworth

The important North House site by Emsworth roundabout has been acquired by the John & Hilary Pritchard Trust in partnership with Park Community School (Havant) and Bishop Luffa (Chichester).

The plan is to create Launchpad Emsworth. This innovative, educational initiative will help children and young people most at risk of dropping out of mainstream education by creating tailored opportunities which empower them to thrive - either back in a school environment or vocational training.

The first Launchpad based at the former Lavant House School became operational in 2022. Positive results were immediately forthcoming, including an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted report. Building on this educational model of excellence, Launchpad, Emsworth, aims to bring children and young people from across Hampshire and West Sussex to benefit from this intensive support.

North House is a Grade II Listed building occupying a central position in Emsworth, whose integrity will be preserved by extensive refurbishment. Other buildings on this site will be removed and new eco-friendly rooms sited around a Learning Courtyard and Real-World Learning Centre will be constructed. These will be designed within a more natural environment conducive to a different approach to learning.

The development will be transformed by Helyer Davies Architects, renowned for its award winning and bespoke architecture and collaborative approach. It is anticipated that Launchpad, Emsworth will be operational from December 2025.

For updates, visit: www.bishopluffa.org.uk/home/about-us/bishop-luffa-launchpad;

www.pcs.hants.sch.uk Park Community School|Much More Than Just A School