New events coming to the Royal Maritime Hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Maritime Hotel has launched a series of new events for the 2024/2025 season. The 'Saturday Night Fever' disco event was launched in June and on November 22, 2024 Lee Pashley will perform his famous and dynamic Robbie William Tribute. Lee Pashley combines Robbie's trademark arrogance with his own humour to give the audience an electrifying experience. Fans will hear hits such as Lazy Days, Tripping, Eternity, Mixed Signals, and many more.

In the Spring Portsmouth residents will be treated to the hotel's first-ever Tina Turner Tribute. Tina Turner will be played by Karin Bello, who is known for her passionate and dynamic tribute to Tina.

Better known as 'Typically Tina', Karen is a stage veteran from Los Angeles who started her career as a ballet dancer with the Pasadena Dance Theatre. Today she is known for her striking resemblance to the real Tina Turner and her energetic performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This series of new events will complement new product offerings for the new markets that the hotel has been pursuing since its rebranding in 2023.

The Trafalgar Ballroom

The Royal Maritime Hotel has just completed major renovations to its guest accommodations and public areas. The hotel is a registered charity with all profits going towards meeting the needs of armed forces veterans, including serving and former seafarers from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, and Merchant Fleet.

Your experience will not only be memorable but also impactful, contributing to important charitable projects.