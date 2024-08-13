New events coming to the Royal Maritime Hotel
In the Spring Portsmouth residents will be treated to the hotel's first-ever Tina Turner Tribute. Tina Turner will be played by Karin Bello, who is known for her passionate and dynamic tribute to Tina.
Better known as 'Typically Tina', Karen is a stage veteran from Los Angeles who started her career as a ballet dancer with the Pasadena Dance Theatre. Today she is known for her striking resemblance to the real Tina Turner and her energetic performances.
This series of new events will complement new product offerings for the new markets that the hotel has been pursuing since its rebranding in 2023.
The Royal Maritime Hotel has just completed major renovations to its guest accommodations and public areas. The hotel is a registered charity with all profits going towards meeting the needs of armed forces veterans, including serving and former seafarers from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, and Merchant Fleet.
Your experience will not only be memorable but also impactful, contributing to important charitable projects.
