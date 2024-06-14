New Fareham-based broadband company launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new broadband firm has been launched in Fareham.

BeeBu Telecom Limited, poised to make waves in the UK home broadband market. Instead of constructing its own full-fibre infrastructure, BeeBu is collaborating with leading broadband network providers to offer ultrafast full-fibre broadband to households nationwide.

This ambitious company places paramount importance on customer satisfaction. With a focus on exceptional customer service, seamless transitions from existing providers, and assistance through top-notch routers, Wi-Fi extenders, expert installation services, and a readily available customer support team located at their headquarters on the south coast in Fareham, UK. Stay tuned for forthcoming announcements about exciting initiatives like ‘Switch & Save’ and a significant UK sponsorship. BeeBu operates through one of the largest network partnerships in the industry. Current partners include CityFibre, MS3, Freedom Fibre, FullFibre & F&W, with more partnerships on the horizon. BeeBu full-fibre is accessible to 14.8 million homes in the UK and is on track to be available in 16 million homes by August 2024. Behind the scenes, BeeBu is supported by Vantage Cloud (https://vantage.cloud), facilitating a complete ISP automation platform to provide unparalleled customer experiences and support.

"Over the past 18 months, we have witnessed multiple broadband companies entering the market, some catering to niche communities, specific regions, or localities. However, a recurring trend is that customer service and reliability are somewhat lacking, failing to meet consumer expectations. BeeBu approaches this differently. Since the inception of this project, we have aimed to stand out, providing ultrafast full-fibre broadband access to more UK homes than any other provider, all the while ensuring it is highly dependable and cost-effective," stated David Kilby, CEO of BeeBu.

BeeBu CEO David Kilby "Our mission is to ensure customers receive reliable, affordable broadband."

David Kilby, CEO at BeeBu, added, "Our approach is straightforward - at BeeBu, there is no need for additional network construction, as solid infrastructure already exists in the UK. Our mission is to ensure customers receive what they pay for - reliable, affordable broadband, complemented by exceptional customer service. That's what the team at BeeBu is committed to delivering."

Who is BeeBu?

Ultrafast Broadband company based in Fareham Launched, covering 14.8million UK homes.

BeeBu was founded to deliver robust, ultrafast broadband services to households across the UK. Whether you're streaming your favourite movies, working from home, gaming online, or simply keeping in touch with family and friends, BeeBu's ultrafast broadband will keep you connected.

Initially offering speeds of up to 1Gbps for both download and upload at competitive prices, and plans to introduce multi-gigabit speeds later in the year. BeeBu is partnering with leading full-fibre network providers and is set to revolutionise the UK broadband market.

To discover more about BeeBu's ultrafast full-fibre broadband and determine availability in your postcode area, visit www.beebu.co.uk