New homes team tackle charity challenge

A team from a new homes developer captured the Olympic spirit by cycling, kayaking and running during a gruelling charity challenge in Winchester.

Staff from Basingstoke-based Miller Homes Southern cheered on their team of four fundraising heroes as they took part in the ambitious Winchester Pedal, Paddle, Pace event, which starts and ends at Palmers Field.

The race is held annually and covers a total of 27km – a 20km bike ride through the streets of the city, a 2km kayak along the River Itchen, and a 5km run beside the Itchen Canal.

The team of four – Daryl Roberts, Lewis Jenkins, Phil Smith and Matt Smith – cycled, kayaked and raced to the finish line to raise money for Naomi House & Jacksplace, hospices for children and young people in Sutton Scotney, near Winchester.

Miller Homes' team at the Winchester Pedal, Paddle, Pace event, raising money for Naomi House

They all successfully navigated the course, finishing with times ranging from one hour 31 minutes to one hour 38 minutes. Together they raised £1,170 for Naomi House & Jacksplace, which is Miller Homes Southern’s nominated charity of the year.

The housebuilder has now raised more than £8,100 for Naomi House & Jacksplace in 2024 and is aiming to exceed its initial fundraising goal of £10,000 in the coming months.

David Brown, managing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “We take our hats off to Daryl, Lewis, Phil and Matt for completing this year’s Pedal, Paddle, Pace event to help us raise money for and awareness of Naomi House, our dedicated charity of the year.

“All four of them gave it their all and managed to not only successfully complete the course, but to do it in great time, too.

“Most importantly, the team raised more than £1,100 for Naomi House, which will go towards providing vital services, supporting children and young adults through respite, end of life care and bereavement for families.”

Ella Clayton, corporate fundraiser at Naomi House & Jacksplace, said: “Congratulations to the Miller Homes Southern team for their hard work on completing Pedal, Paddle, Pace in Winchester.

“The money raised will help to fund vital care and support for our children, young adults and their families, and we appreciate their support.”

To find out more about Naomi House & Jacksplace, visit www.naomihouse.org.uk

To find out more about next year’s Winchester Pedal, Paddle, Pace, visit www.winchesterppp.co.uk

Miller Homes Southern is building new homes across Hampshire, Sussex and Buckinghamshire. For more information, visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/south-east-of-england.aspx