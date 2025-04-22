New life at Gosport care home as residents welcome hatching ducks

By Liz Pusey
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
Residents at Russell Churcher Court, a Gosport care home run by Thorngate Churcher Trust, have once again experienced the joy of new life as they take part in the Incredible Eggs project for the second year running.

After five eggs were delivered and hatched, the residents have been busy looking after ducklings in their precious first few days of life, bringing an undeniable buzz to the entire care home.

The Incredible Eggs project provides care homes with fertilised duck or chicken eggs, giving residents the opportunity to witness the magic of hatching up close. The popular initiative - which has seven branches across England and Scotland - is designed to promote wellbeing, social engagement, and sensory stimulation, particularly for older people and those living with dementia. The presence of the chicks offers residents a chance to reconnect with nature while sharing memories, as well as experiencing the calming benefits of animal interaction.

Fiona Taylor, Registered Care Manager at Russell Churcher Court, spoke about the joy the project brings to their residents: “There is something truly special about watching new life begin and our residents absolutely love being part of this experience. We took part for the first time last year and it was the highlight of the year for residents and staff so there was no question about us doing it again in 2025.

The ducklings enjoy a dip in their own little pool.

“We always love having animals in the home and seeing the eggs hatch and caring for the ducklings has sparked so many conversations and happy memories. It’s a wonderful way to bring us all together and create meaningful experiences that brighten everyone’s day.”

This heartwarming project is one of many activities at Russell Churcher Court designed to enhance the wellbeing and happiness of residents. With its longstanding commitment to high-quality care and a homely environment, the entire team is dedicated to embracing creative initiatives that make daily life enjoyable and fulfilling for those who live there.

For further information about Russell Churcher Court and its commitment to resident wellbeing, please visit thorngate.org.uk.

