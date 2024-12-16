New Monitoring System Helps Langstone Harbour Balance Nature and Navigation and Harbour Operations

Langstone Harbour, a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), has completed the successful installation of a comprehensive marine environmental monitoring solution provided by OceanWise. The new system is already playing a crucial role in supporting the harbour’s operations and environmental stewardship. Not only is the new system supporting marine operations, the data has been made public so that it can be viewed and utilized by all.

Langstone Harbour, located between Portsmouth and Chichester on the southern coast of Hampshire, is renowned for its rich wildlife and is designated as a Special Protection Area (SPA). Managed by the Langstone Harbour Board, it is a hub for a range of activities, including commercial shipping, fishing, and leisure boating. With its environmental significance, the harbour requires constant monitoring to ensure its health and sustainability, balancing the needs of both nature and human activity.

The ‘Port-Log' solution provided by OceanWise, which includes tide and weather monitoring equipment alongside a cloud-based data platform, is already playing a crucial role in supporting the harbour’s operations and environmental stewardship. Not only is the new system supporting marine operations, the data has been made public so that it can be viewed and utilized by all. The data can be easily viewed on any smart device, in real-time by visiting the Langstone Harbour website in the ‘Real-time Weather and Tide’ section www.langstoneharbour.org.ukreal-time-weather.

Hayling island with Portsmouth in the background

Billy Johnson, Harbour Master at Langstone Harbour comments: “Understanding local tidal and wind conditions is a critical part of navigating safely in a shallow natural harbour like Langstone. Being able to share real-time data with our users, be they dinghy sailors or larger vessels under pilotage, will be a major step forward for us. I am genuinely pleased to be working with OceanWise and installing the Port-Log system which will undoubtedly assist all harbour users and make our beautiful harbour a safer place to sail.”

Why Environmental Monitoring Matters for Marine Sites of Special Interest

The successful deployment of the environmental monitoring system is a key step in ensuring that Langstone Harbour can maintain its delicate balance of conservation and operational efficiency. Marine Sites of Special Interest, like Langstone Harbour, are protected for their biodiversity and unique habitats, making it essential to monitor and manage environmental conditions effectively.

Environmental monitoring is vital for understanding and responding to the dynamic changes in marine environments, including tidal fluctuations, weather patterns, water quality, and potential pollutants. With real-time data provided by the newly installed OceanWise system ‘Port-Log’, harbour operators can now track environmental variables in detail, enabling proactive management and informed decision-making. This helps to prevent potential disruptions to marine ecosystems, support conservation efforts, and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Billy and OceanWise Operations Director Ralph Bostoxk

By using the cloud-based Port-Log platform, operators can access real-time information from anywhere, ensuring that the data is always at their fingertips, whether they're in the office or out in the harbour. The platform not only supports the day-to-day management of the harbour but also contributes to long-term environmental monitoring, aiding research, policy development, and more sustainable operations in the future.

Looking Ahead

This successful installation marks the beginning of a new era for Langstone Harbour, as the monitoring system will continue to provide essential data for informed decision-making and environmental protection. OceanWise is committed to supporting marine sites like Langstone Harbour by providing solutions that help monitor the environment.

For more information on the benefits of environmental monitoring in marine protected areas, or to learn about OceanWise solutions, please contact [email protected] . For more information on Langstone Harbour or Langstone Harbour Board please contact [email protected]