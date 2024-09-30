New mum walks 30k post-baby for Sands
Chantelle Wyatt, 40, from Southsea gave birth on September 2nd, 2024. A brand new mum post-C section who decided to walk 30k to support a charity that she believes in called the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (Sands), a group who help and support parents who have lost babies and children in various circumstances.
Chantelle, having now had her own child and becoming a mum for the first time can only imagine how hard it is to lose a baby and wants to help raise awareness for those struggling with grief.
A woman who has also been a surrogate twice feels the pain that women and men feel when they lose a little one. The trauma and loss is not measurable and she wants to help get support and care in place for those who need it most.
The challenge was to run 30k but fresh out of hospital Chantelle was only able to walk it, recording her efforts on Strava as she went. Adding an extra 25 miles to the challenge to make up for not running them all was something she decided to do to feel that she had done enough to earn the donations she got. Valuable donations that make all the difference to many families in the middle of difficult and painful times.
The miles were clocked up in her hometown, in and around Portsmouth whilst out with her new baby, Samphire.
She is delighted to have taken on and completed the challenge in the month that her baby was born.
For more information about the charity go to: sands.org.uk.
