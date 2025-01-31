New music and craft beer from Portsmouth's country artist Kate Harding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of playing in the line up for her first Country music festival - 'Country on the Coast' festival, which will be here in Portsmouth this April, Kate plans to release two new singles.

The first release is OUT MONDAY. 'SHE STARTED IT' is one punchy, punky, energetic Country track. Written about a fight between two women in a bar. Wine gets thrown, bottles smash and you have to listen to the track to hear what happens next.

Drums for the song were recorded here in Portsmouth by Casemates Studios in Hilsea with Drummer Sean Kenneally and Producer Jim Harding. Jim taking the helm on Production for Kate's next release coming before April. The studios shortlisted for The Portsmouth Music Awards in the 'Recording Studios of the Year'.

Kate Harding has been shortlisted as 'Acoustic/Country/Folk act of the Year' at The Portsmouth Music Awards. Since releasing her debut single WALLFLOWER in April last year, Kate has been writing, co-writing, performing and recording whilst establishing herself as a Country artist.

Kate Harding performing live

The radio edit of SHE STARTED IT will be aired for the the first time on 'Country Roads Radio' with Country radio DJ Harry Colley, this Sunday.

To celebrate the release of new music Kate will be launching a 'Mixed Berry Sour' craft beer, which will be available in Kegs for pubs and music venues to order from the Powder Monkey Brewery, where Kate works in Sales & Marketing when she isn't singing/writing/recording. Head Brewer, Mark Hamblin, has created a mixed berry fruited sour with strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, cherry and hibiscus. The notes of cranberry gives a good baseline red colour (a reference to the red wine thrown in the song). The first place to try a taste for yourself will be the Powder Monkey Tap House venue in Gosport.

Follow Kate Harding on Instagram for more updates on gigs in Portsmouth and surrounding areas @katehardingcountry

SHE STARTED IT written by Jon Wheeler and Kate Harding (Portsmouth). Produced by Tyler Spicer (Nashville). Master by Sam Moses (Nashville).