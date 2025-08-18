New partnership established between University of Portsmouth and Association of Security Consultants

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed cementing a new partnership between the University of Portsmouth and Association of Security Consultants (ASC)

The University of Portsmouth and the Association of Security Consultants (ASC) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing the University as the Association’s first official Partner Organisation.

The ASC introduced a new pathway for key establishments to engage with it – the Partner Organisation category, which has been designed to encourage collaboration and advance the understanding and implementation of security and risk-related practices. By supporting the initiative from the outset, the University of Portsmouth is playing a pivotal role in not just shaping ASC’s visionary programme, but also the development of the sector.

During the signing at the 2025 CONRIS international security event, the University was represented by Dr John Akerele, Senior Lecturer in Security and Risk, and Professor Paul Smith, Interim Executive Dean and Professor in Forensic Investigation, both from the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, whilst the ASC was led by its Director and Lead for Academic Engagement & Professional Development, Dennis Roe.

Dennis Roe and Dr John Akerele

This partnership builds upon an already impressive track record of collaboration between both organisations. The University has demonstrated exceptional academic excellence in security studies, with students claiming the prestigious ASC Imbert Award for outstanding academic achievement in security and risk for the last two consecutive years.

Dr Akerele from the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Portsmouth, said: “We are proud to be the first official Partner Organisation of the Association of Security Consultants. This partnership reflects our long-standing commitment to excellence in security education and research, and it creates exciting opportunities for our students and staff to engage more directly with professional practice.

“Collaborations like this help bridge the gap between academic insight and real-world impact - something we are deeply passionate about at Portsmouth.”

Professor Smith added: “By formalising this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to advancing security and risk knowledge through innovative research and education.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to connect our academic expertise with industry leaders, ensuring our students are equipped with the skills and insights needed to make a real difference in the field.”

The ASC, one of only two security associations recognised by HMRC and the UK Government, is undergoing major changes driven by a business case developed using methods learned at the University of Portsmouth, demonstrating how education can make a real-world impact.

Dennis Roe said: “We are delighted to welcome the University of Portsmouth (UoP) as the inaugural Partner Organisation of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC). This partnership underscores the university’s unwavering dedication to the advancement of security and risk education by uniting academia and industry - highlighting the UoP as a true trailblazing institution!

“For the Association, this partnership signifies its longstanding commitment to continually developing opportunities and programmes for not only experienced security professionals, but also upcoming talent within our industry. This is also evident from the recent launch of the ASC’s dedicated student scheme, ASCEND, designed specifically for students enrolled in risk or security-related courses at higher educational institutions.

“I am sure these initiatives and collaborations with institutions like the University of Portsmouth, will create innovative avenues and novel opportunities for both students and staff.”

The University of Portsmouth is recognised for its strong expertise in risk and security management research, particularly within its Centre for Cybercrime and Economic Crime, which is dedicated to identifying and mitigating risks across sectors such as social work, corporate reputation, the armed forces, and emergency services. This research equips risk managers with the insights and tools needed to understand and respond effectively to evolving security challenges.

Both organisations, together, are looking forward to advancing the future of the security industry.