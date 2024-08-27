New Portsmouth eye hospital opens and offers NHS cataract surgery in just four to eight weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients in Portsmouth will benefit from high quality care and quick access to treatment at new SpaMedica hospital

Residents of Portsmouth can access NHS cataract surgery and YAG laser capsulotomy closer to home, thanks to the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art eye hospital.

SpaMedica, one of the country’s leading providers of NHS eye health services, is welcoming patients to its new hospital at Shore House, North Harbour Business Park, where waiting times for treatment are just 4-8 weeks, compared to a national target of 18 weeks.

Cataracts can affect up to 30% of people aged 65+, and with over 31,000 Portsmouth residents nearing retirement age, the new facility will help to meet the rising demand for treatment.

The team at the new SpaMedica eye hospital in Portsmouth

SpaMedica Portsmouth - one of 57 SpaMedica hospitals across the UK - offers a friendly and welcoming environment for patients and their families. Patients who find it difficult to travel to their appointments will benefit from a free door-to-door transport service, with complimentary parking also available on site.

Local resident Gloria, who recently received treatment at SpaMedica’s nearby Southampton hospital, explained how the clinical team couldn’t have done enough for her: “I had my first cataract surgery and was very nervous, but the staff had all been very kind and informative at my assessment and continued to be so on the surgery day.”

She added: “Such lovely people. From the day I saw my optician to the day of surgery was just under four weeks. Just couldn’t ask for more. I look forward to going back for my second eye to be done!”

SpaMedica has earned its reputation for excellence, with industry regulator the Care Quality Commission awarding every SpaMedica hospital it has inspected to date a ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ rating. Hospital manager Stuart Campbell said: “It’s fantastic to open our doors in Portsmouth, and work in partnership with the NHS to help reduce local waiting times and deliver the best possible care to patients on the south coast.

“At SpaMedica we know what a huge difference cataract surgery can make, and we want patients to feel completely at ease during their treatment. It’s not ‘just’ about improving vision – we’re committed to helping patients reclaim their independence and quality of life, as quickly as possible.”

NHS patients who have been diagnosed with cataracts or posterior capsule opacification can ask for a referral to SpaMedica Portsmouth through their local optician or GP.

Cataracts Symptoms

You may experience one or more of the following symptoms if you have cataracts:

Blurred vision

Difficulty driving at night

Difficulty watching television and reading

Being dazzled by sunlight and/or bright lights such as the headlights of an oncoming car

Fading of colours

Frequent changes to your spectacle or contact lens prescription

It’s best to see an optician if you think you have cataracts. They will perform a thorough eye check and will be able to refer you for treatment if needed. In England, patients can choose which provider they have cataract surgery with.

To find out more visit www.spamedica.co.uk