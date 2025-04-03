New research calls for clear leadership on inclusion and transparency in serious and organised crime policing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

University of Portsmouth and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) unveil key diversity and inclusion findings at London event

Findings from a collaborative project aimed at better understanding representation and representation within serious and organised crime (SOC) roles in policing have been revealed.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) SOC Portfolio came together at the Australian High Commission earlier this week to mark the conclusion of a year-long initiative, Project Drawbridge.

The event, which was held in London last Wednesday (March 26), was attended by over 100 police officers, policy makers, and key stakeholders who gathered to discover the findings.

The project launched in April 2024 as a result of funding from the Office of the Police Chief Scientific Adviser’s Police STAR Fund. It set out to tackle challenges within SOC policing by embracing a broader approach to diversity, incorporating both surface-level characteristics such as ethnicity and gender, as well as deeper-level characteristics such as experience and values.

The research data, which was gathered from Devon and Cornwall, Essex, Greater Manchester, and Gwent police forces using mixed methods - including surveys - examined three key areas including; perceptions and experiences of SOC, recruitment and progression in SOC, and managing inclusion and diversity.

The findings revealed clear differences between how serious and organised crime is perceived within policing more broadly and how those within SOC experience inclusivity and support.

Those who do not work within SOC believe there are inflexibilities in areas such as childcare, while many employees inside serious and organised crime report good flexibility and support from line managers.

The recruitment process is often seen as a closed-shop, relying on formal referrals and networks, which can limit access for many candidates. However, despite these challenges, job satisfaction is high, particularly due to the variety of work and positive relationships with teams and managers.

This reinforces the National Crime Agency's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment where officers from all backgrounds and identities can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the fight against SOC.

Professor Sarah Charman, from the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Portsmouth, has over 30 years’ experience in policing socialisation and culture research. She said: "Project Drawbridge highlights the need for a clear narrative on the value of enhancing diversity and its relationship with inclusion. This is essential for recruitment strategies (including internal recruitment) to be effective.

“While SOC teams are flexible and supportive, there are still barriers to recruitment and career progression, with many roles being hard to access due to reliance on networks and lack of transparency.

“The findings further suggest that diversity efforts should focus on real change, not just image, and recommend clearer leadership, more inclusive recruitment, and better understanding of existing officers and staff. SOC needs to broaden its approach to attract diverse talent and ensure fair career progression for everyone."

The project was initiated by Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Wells, from the NPCC’s Serious and Organised Crime Portfolio, he said: ”Project Drawbridge has been possible through the Police STAR funding scheme, the hard work and expertise at the University of Portsmouth and the participation of Essex, Gwent, Devon & Cornwall and Greater Manchester police forces.

“My hope is that the insights and findings of the research, help lower barriers to entry into Serious Organised Crime policing, and move forward the wider conversation about inclusion. We must continue to work to improve representation of protected characteristics, but this alone is not enough.

“Meaningful, sustainable improvements can only happen if we have a shared mission to remove unreasonable barriers to entry, and create environments and cultures which allow different people to belong.”

Professor Paul Taylor, the Police Chief Scientific Adviser said: “Organisational diversity fosters varied perspectives and enriches complex problem-solving within Serious Organised Crime. The NPCC and University of Portsmouth have identified the main barriers to a more equitable, and diverse workforce, and have actionable recommendations for improvements in workforce diversity.

“I'm pleased that this is one of many projects the Police STAR Fund has been able to support, which has brought forces and universities together to tackle the complex challenges policing are facing.”

Recommendations include:

Clear and unambiguous leadership on diversity, equity, and inclusion

A better understanding of profiles of existing officers and staff within SOC roles

Greater internal and external awareness of roles, opportunities, and working practices within SOC

Inclusive-friendly recruitment strategies to increase the diversity of candidates applying to SOC roles

Transparency of recruitment into and within SOC roles

In addition to exploring the project findings, attendees had the chance to hear from guest speakers and participate in a workshop to understand what inclusion means in the context of their work.

To learn more about the Police STAR fund visit the Science & Technology in Policing website here: https://science.police.uk/opportunities/police-star-fund/previously-funded-police-star-fund-projects/